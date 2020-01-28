Pune, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Controlled-release Fertilizers Market size is prognosticated to reach USD 3.86 billion by 2026. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Controlled-release Fertilizers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Slow-release, Coated & Encapsulated, and Nitrogen Stabilizers), Application (Cereals, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, & Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 - 2026” the market value was USD 2.37 billion in 2018. The forecast period is set from 2018 to 2026, and the market is likely to witness a CAGR of 6.37% on account of increasing demand for food to suffice to the needs of the increasing population worldwide.

Introduction of Cost-Efficient CRF Fertilizers to Help Market Gain Impetus

The American Plant Food Control Officials (AAPFCO) defines controlled-release fertilizers as plant-nutrient containing fertilizers that delay its availability for plant uptake and use after application. With the increasing population, governments of various nations are imposing security on food. This is likely to help promote the delayed-release fertilizers market growth. Besides this, companies are trying to introduce cost-efficient and encapsulated CRF fertilizers and this will further attract high slow acting fertilizers market revenue in the forecast duration.



Report Objectives

A comprehensive overview of the CRF fertilizers market

Interesting insights and key industry developments of the market

Growth trajectories such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities

Significant market players and their key strategies to strive for the top position in the market

Other slow-acting fertilizers market trends

The increasing environmental concerns are further propelling agriculturists, farmers and others to improve the utilization of fertilizers for increasing nutrient uptake among crops. This, as per analyst at Fortune Business Insights™, will further contribute to the decline in environmental stress and ultimately help to increase the overall CRF fertilizer market size in the foreseeable future.

However, the lack of proper laws for protecting controlled-release fertilizers may affect the overall CRF market size in the forecast period. Nevertheless, government efforts and the launch of various educational programs for farmers are likely to help create lucrative controlled-release fertilizer market growth opportunities in the near future.

Asia Pacific to Continue Dominance on Account of High Production and Consumption Rates Derived from China

From a geographical perspective, North America is dominating the market on account of the presence of large number of players. However, Asia Pacific is likely to register the fastest delayed-release fertilizer (CRF) market growth rate with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rapid increase in the population of countries especially China and India. This is further propelling the rise in demand for food all over the region. Japan and China are the two major market leaders in Asia Pacific with both high production and consumption. Growth in China is owing to the rise in research and development of innovative agricultural products, coupled with the presence of market players namely Hangfeng Evergreen, Kingenta International, and others in the nation. Moreover, conducive policies concerning smart fertilizers in Japan and China are further expected to help this region continue dominating the market in the years to follow.



List of the key vendors of the controlled–release fertilizers market include;

Nutrien

Yara International

Helena Chemical

SQM

JNC Corporation

Kingenta Ecological Engineering Co. Ltd.

ICL

Haifa Chemicals

AGLUKON

Pursell Agri-Tech

Koch Industries

Adoption of Merger and Acquisition Strategies to Bode Well for Market Vendors

Key players such as ICL, Pursell, and SQM have raised the bars and set new standards on cost-effective specialized fertilizers. This is ultimately encouraging agricultural companies to heighten their production scale and expand their portfolios by increasing the number of product launches. Besides this, new players in nations such as China, Japan, and the U.S., are entering into the CRF fertilizer market looking at the future opportunities the market will provide. Recently, companies such as Haifa Chemicals, Agrium, and Kingenta adopted a merger and acquisition strategy for the expansion of their portfolio across all geographies.



Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Parent Market Overview Fertilizer Supply and Demand Trend Specialty Fertilizers Market Growth Trend Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Controlled-release Fertilizers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Slow-release Fertilizers Coated & Encapsulated Fertilizers N-stabilizers By Application (Value) Cereals Oilseeds & Pulses Fruits and Vegetables Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



Some of the key industry developments in the CRF fertilizers market are:

December 2017 – A leading producer of specialty fertilizers and biostimulants namely COMPO GmbH, announced a partnership with Kingenta for research and development of efficiency enhanced technology commonly called EEF technology.

June 2018 – The inauguration of a novel fertilizer coating facility was announced in Alabama by Pursell Agri-Tech, and their industrial partner Stamicarbon B.V. Pursell Agri-Tech, has built this plat for producing next-generation delayed-release fertilizers.



