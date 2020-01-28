Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc

General Meeting Statement

The Board of Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting of the Company held at 10.30 a.m. on 27 January 2020, the resolution proposed was duly passed.

The proxy voting was as follows:

Resolution



Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion) Votes Against Approval of market purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to a Tender Offer 2,408,909 (87.82 %) 334,098 (12.18%)

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8159