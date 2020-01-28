Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc
General Meeting Statement
The Board of Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting of the Company held at 10.30 a.m. on 27 January 2020, the resolution proposed was duly passed.
The proxy voting was as follows:
| Resolution
|Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)
|Votes Against
|
|2,408,909 (87.82 %)
|334,098 (12.18%)
For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8159
