SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire , one of the fastest-growing clean technology companies in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Brad Bentley as President. In this role, Bentley will apply his deep experience in scaling direct-to-consumer products, to provide senior operating leadership during a time when the company is experiencing massive growth.



Reporting to Founder and CEO, Patrick Maloney, Bentley will be responsible for leading all day-to-day operations for Inspire, including delivery of the company's strategic roadmap, as the company rapidly expands its comprehensive clean energy and connected home subscription products nationally.

“I was impressed by Patrick’s leadership in establishing Inspire’s category-defining innovation and incredible product-market fit,” said Bentley. “Moreover, as a father of two young children, I am passionate about finding ways to make a positive impact in the world. By transforming the way we access clean energy through a relentless focus on consumers and technology, Inspire is already making a significant impact in addressing climate change. I want to build on this momentum to create a world where every home has access to clean energy solutions.”

Bentley enters Inspire with over 20 years of experience in leading the successful launch and growth of digital and subscription products in the entertainment and mobile industry. During his tenure at DIRECTV, Bentley served as Senior Vice President across several core business functions, including Revenue Strategy & Planning, Sales & Marketing, and Business Analytics. Bentley was instrumental in the launch and growth of the streaming service, DIRECTV NOW. Upon AT&T’s acquisition of DIRECTV, Bentley was appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and led the integration of DIRECTV into AT&T. Most recently, Bentley served as the General Manager and Executive Vice President at Warner Media, where he was responsible for the development and delivery of the direct-to-consumer product, HBO Max, and its coordination across HBO, Turner, and Warner Brothers.

“Brad embodies Inspire’s core values and has a proven track record of operational leadership,” said Maloney. “His wealth of expertise in building and scaling powerful digital and subscription-based companies will enable us to drive even greater customer success and innovation as we experience rapid growth at scale.”

Launched in 2014, Inspire's mission is to create a brighter energy future by delivering the world’s first consumer-focused clean energy platform for the energy-efficient connected home. Inspire identified the opportunity to make a significant impact to combat the effects of climate change at the consumer level – replacing dirty energy with clean energy in the home. Inspire combines software, hardware, and connected services to deliver scalable impact and improve efficiency in the fight against climate change. A Certified B-Corp, Inspire products are available in select areas across the U.S. via helloinspire.com . The company is privately held, with offices in Santa Monica, CA and Philadelphia, PA.

