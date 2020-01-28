BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCQX: DVCR), a premier provider of long-term care services, today announced that the American Health Care Association (AHCA) and National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL) recognized 51 Diversicare centers for their achievements in the quality of care they provide.



AHCA/NCAL recognized long term-care providers for their work in achieving the goals of the AHCA/NCAL Quality Initiative Recognition Program. To be eligible for this honor, skilled nursing centers must achieve at least one of AHCA’s four quality initiative goals related to hospitalization, customer satisfaction, antipsychotics and functional outcomes.

“This achievement represents progress on important quality measures that will positively impact the lives of residents,” said Dr. David Gifford, Senior Vice President of Quality and Regulatory Affairs and Chief Medical Officer at AHCA/NCAL. “We applaud these organizations for their hard work and dedication to this significant quality improvement effort.”

Launched in 2012 by AHCA/NCAL, the Quality Initiative serves as a national e­ffort to build upon the existing work of the long-term and post-acute care profession. The Initiative aims to further improve quality of care in skilled nursing centers and assisted living communities by challenging member facilities to meet measurable goals in areas such as hospital readmissions, off-label use of antipsychotics, and customer satisfaction.

Commenting on the award, Jay McKnight, President and Chief Executive Officer of Diversicare, stated “We are very proud of and thankful for our hardworking team members, whose drive and motivation made it possible to be recognized for the care given in our centers. Diversicare strives to provide the highest quality of care to our patients and residents, and the outcomes in these measured quality initiatives is a testament to those efforts. Together, we work diligently to fulfill our mission daily, which is to improve every life we touch by providing exceptional healthcare and exceeding expectations.”

Diversicare’s achievement will be recognized at AHCA/NCAL’s upcoming Quality Summit in Grapevine, Texas on March 10, 2020.

About Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc.

Diversicare provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing center patients and residents in nine states, primarily in the Southeast, Midwest and Southwest United States. As of the date of this release, Diversicare operates 62 skilled nursing and long-term care facilities containing 7,329 skilled nursing beds. For additional information about the Company, visit Diversicare's web site: www.DVCR.com .

About AHCA/NCAL

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) represent nearly 14,000 non-profit and proprietary skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, sub-acute centers and homes for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. By delivering solutions for quality care, AHCA/NCAL aims to improve the lives of the millions of frail, elderly and individuals with disabilities who receive long term or post-acute care in our member facilities each day. For more information, please visit www.ahca.org or www.ncal.org .

