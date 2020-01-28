New York, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Enzymes Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04343459/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on food enzymes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand from the beverage industry. In addition, rise in awareness about healthy and nutritional food is anticipated to boost the growth of the food enzymes market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global food enzymes market is segmented as below:

Product

• Carbohydrases

• Protease

• Lipase

• Others



Application

• Processed foods

• Beverages

• Animal feed and poultry

• Dairy

• Bakery



Geographic segmentation

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



Key Trends for food enzymes market growth

This study identifies rise in awareness about healthy and nutritional food as the prime reasons driving the food enzymes market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in food enzymes market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the food enzymes market, including some of the vendors such as Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Alticor Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, BASF, Chr. Hansen Holding AS, DowDuPont Inc., Maps Enzymes Ltd., Novozymes AS, Puratos NV and Royal DSM.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04343459/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001