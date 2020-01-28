BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 1, Lipofoods SLU became a part of the Health Business of Lubrizol Life Science (LLS Health), strengthening the organization’s global presence and providing support to advance its growth in the rapidly developing nutraceutical market.



The Lipofoods™ brand, was previously part of the Lubrizol Life Science Beauty business. Lipofoods Nutraceutical Ingredients is now the umbrella brand for the new Nutraceutical Division within LLS Health and includes all existing brands and product platforms for microencapsulated minerals and botanicals. The transition gives the Lipofoods brand strong global infrastructure for driving more innovative solutions to the expanding nutraceuticals market.

“Over the last few years, the Lipofoods brand has experienced rapid growth and scale-up,” says David Padró, Business Unit Manager of the Nutraceuticals Division of LLS Health. “This has propelled the need for a larger structure to meet the demands of the fast-changing, highly segmented global nutraceuticals marketplace. This new structure will bring technology and scientific support to active ingredients with functional performance attributes.”

The newly formed Nutraceutical Division will leverage the broad range of internal Lubrizol capabilities for improving bioavailability and oral delivery for its portfolio of active ingredients. It will benefit from LLS Health’s technological platforms, well established applications expertise, global sales and marketing structures, operations and regulatory know-how to continue developing the nutraceuticals market, while keeping the current sales structure and distribution network.

“The addition of the Lipofoods brand to our portfolio will boost Lubrizol’s exposure to the nutraceuticals market and complement our product offerings in the health and wellness industry,” adds Barbara Morgan, Global Business Director for Pharmaceutical Solutions of LLS Health. “This illustrates our holistic commitment to improve health outcomes by providing expertise that accelerates customers’ growth through expanded access to innovative nutraceutical platforms.”

About Lubrizol Life Science - Health

The Health business team at Lubrizol Life Science partners with customers to speed their innovative medical devices and differentiated pharmaceutical products to market. Our dedicated team provides best-in-class polymers and excipients, along with state-of-the-art product design, development, and manufacturing services, with the ultimate goal of creating solutions that improve patient outcomes. For more information about the Health business of Lubrizol Life Science, visit www.Lubrizol.com/Health.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers’ products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers’ success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2018 were $6.8 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.