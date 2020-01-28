Extraordinary General Meeting in Cyber Security 1 AB (Publ)

Stockholm Sweden – 28 January 2020, Cyber Security 1 AB (Publ) (“CYBER1” or the "Company"), (Nasdaq:CYB1, OTCQX:CYBNY), a leading supplier of cyber security solutions with operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, announces that the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Cyber Security 1 AB (Publ) was held on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 in Stockholm Sweden.

The following resolutions were made at the EGM:

Election of chairman of the meeting

The lawyer Ola Åhman was elected chairman of the EGM.

Resolution on the number of directors and deputy directors

The EGM resolved that the board of directors shall consist of seven directors without deputy directors.

Appointment of the board of directors

The EGM resolved on, for the period until the next annual general meeting has been held, re-election of Daryn Stilwell and new election of Johan Bolsenbroek, Antoine Karam, Frank Kamsteeg, Corné Melissen, Robert Blase and Thomas Bennett.

The EGM resolved to elect Johan Bolsenbroek as chairman of the board of directors.

