CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advyzon announces a significant update to its all-in-one, cloud-based financial advisor platform. The new version includes tools that make it easier for investment advisors to manage and grow their businesses while improving service to their clients. Advyzon is demonstrating its revamped platform this week at the TD Ameritrade National LINC 2020 conference in Orlando in booth #601, as well as a kiosk in Veo(R) Village.



Advyzon’s wealth management software is designed for investment advisors as a consolidated platform that provides Client Reporting, CRM, Billing, Document Management, and Client Portal. According to the 2019 T3 Technology Survey , Advyzon had the highest rating for the second year in a row in the category of all-in-one financial planning software programs. Over 650 wealth management firms in North America use Advyzon currently.

The revamped Advyzon platform, available now, includes greater business intelligence, customer relationship management and data integration capabilities. Here are the highlights:

New Business Intelligence Capabilities: Advyzon now includes configurable dashboards at the contact, client and account levels, a new global report menu and enhanced global searches. The system also includes a new firm-level dashboard, allowing users to create multiple dashboards of their choosing to see high-level data about their practices and giving them insights into how their businesses are performing.

Schwab OpenView Gateway Integration: For investment advisors who use Charles Schwab as a custodian, Advyzon’s integration with OpenView Gateway brings single sign-on capabilities, digital account opening functionality, a direct upload of the fee file, Schwab statements and tax documents into Advyzon, along with intra-day market updates and Schwab operational alerts.

Enhanced CRM Functionality:

To-Do List & Quick Calendar – Advyzon has always had to-do list and calendar functionality in Advyzon. The updated system adds quick “sliders” for these areas so advisors can stay on top of critical to-do tasks.



Enhanced Office 365 & Google G Suite Sync – Consistent Email & Calendar sync between Advyzon, desktop & mobile devices.



Advanced Data Mining – Advyzon has added advanced search throughout the system. These queries can be saved as default lists for easy re-use.



Custom Fields – Investment advisors want the flexibility to personalize how, when and where they track data, so Advyzon has added the ability to create custom fields within the Clients, Contacts, Prospects and Accounts modules. These can be added to the configurable dashboards.

“The revamped Advyzon platform is intended to simplify business management for investment advisors so they can spend more time on what matters: helping clients,” said Hailin Li, CEO of Advyzon. “There are so many technology solutions available for advisors; it can be overwhelming. Advyzon simplifies things and includes most of the technology that advisory firms need to run their practices, which allows them to spend less time with their technology and more time focusing on their clients.”

About Advyzon

Advyzon is a Chicago-based advisor technology platform founded in 2012. Led by a dedicated and committed team of entrepreneurs with decades of experience implementing, servicing, and developing financial technology for financial advisors, Advyzon is 100% cloud-based and includes customizable performance reporting, flexible billing, client relationship management (CRM), configurable client web portals, document storage and business intelligence. By providing all the key capabilities a firm needs to grow their business profitably, Advyzon helps advisors streamline their operations so they can focus on growing their practice. Please visit www.advyzon.com to learn more.