RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROI Revolution , a premier digital marketing agency with clients including PUMA, SONY, Lenovo, and Advance Auto Parts, has released their third annual Tech and Trends Brand Growth Guidebook for 2020; a comprehensive roadmap to understanding the future trends and predictions for online advertising.



According to eMarketer, ecommerce sales will eclipse $4 trillion by 2020 and $7 trillion by 2023. With such tremendous growth potential, brand’s need to do everything they can to stay ahead of aggressive competitors looking to steal their customers and market share.

This executive report hones in on the key technological advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and voice search, as well as the strategies and tactics to optimize your brand’s website for both SEO and conversions, and expert insights on mobile, programmatic display, Amazon and social media advertising, and much more.

Additionally, this 36-page report covers:

Emerging AI developments that boost Google conversion values by 30% or more.

that boost Google conversion values by 30% or more. Practical video marketing strategies that increase engagement on YouTube, Facebook, and Amazon.

that increase engagement on YouTube, Facebook, and Amazon. The new multi-channel, multi-device approach to attribution that accurately tracks consumer behavior through the entire buyer’s journey.

that accurately tracks consumer behavior through the entire buyer’s journey. How to keep consumer trust amidst heightened data privacy concerns.

amidst heightened data privacy concerns. The essentials of social proof, and how to leverage it to reduce friction and increase customer lifetime value.

The trends and strategies gleaned from this report can help fast-track your profitable brand growth.

And aside from the bevvy of takeaways from ROI Revolution, the report also includes expert insights from software pioneer BounceX and independent marketing platform Emarsys. These additional layers of insight help to paint a vivid image of the current competitive landscape, giving readers an essential outline to further grow their brands.

To download a copy of the free report, visit https://www.roirevolution.com/TT2020/ .