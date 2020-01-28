ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Which states offer workers’ compensation benefits for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)? To get to the bottom of this question, a top-rated Atlanta law firm has released a comprehensive report detailing a state-by-state breakdown of workers’ compensation laws around the country—specifically pertaining to work-related PTSD and other psychological injuries.



In 2019, 9 states (California, Connecticut, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oregon, and Texas) passed legislation addressing benefits for first responders with PTSD, including firefighters, police officers and EMTs. Colorado also expanded workers’ comp benefits to PTSD sufferers in 2018, but not just for first responders.

Unfortunately, not all states allow traumatized workers to receive benefits for PTSD and other “mental-only” injuries. Other states place strict limits on who qualifies for such benefits. Generally speaking, workers often still face an uphill battle when filing for compensation for PTSD—though some first responders may find it easier to obtain benefits in certain states thanks to recent legislation.

“I’ve seen first-hand how work-related trauma can devastate an entire family and derail a person’s life,” said Atlanta work injury lawyer Ben Gerber, co-author of the report.

Visit the Gerber & Holder website to see the full report and learn about each state’s laws regarding PTSD benefits for injured workers: https://www.gerberholderlaw.com/workers-comp-ptsd-by-state/

