The first solution of its kind based on satellite, cellular and Wi-Fi® standards

TORONTO, Canada, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZOLEO Inc., an emerging global messaging solutions company, today announced the launch of ZOLEO™, the world’s first truly seamless global messaging and personal safety solution for smartphone users who venture beyond mobile coverage. The flagship product from a joint venture between Beam Communications Pty Ltd. and Roadpost Inc., ZOLEO is the first consumer-focused messaging solution of its kind based on Iridium® Short Burst Data® (SBD®), cellular and Wi-Fi standards.



The compact ZOLEO device connects via Bluetooth® with a free app on the user’s Android® or Apple® smartphone/tablet, to provide a uniquely seamless global messaging experience that follows them in and out of mobile coverage. Personal safety features like check-in, hyper-local weather forecasts, and 24/7 worldwide SOS alerting offer extra peace-of-mind when venturing off-the-grid. Users also receive a dedicated SMS number that can be shared with contacts that they want to be accessible to.

“Until now, no company in the mobile satellite sector has conquered what is arguably the ‘killer app’ of the smartphone age – messaging,” explains Morris Shawn, President of ZOLEO Inc. and Roadpost Inc. “ZOLEO’s messaging capability reflects a deep integration of capabilities between the user’s smartphone, the ZOLEO mobile app, the ZOLEO device and a sophisticated back end messaging infrastructure.”

Aimed at anyone who lives on the fringe of mobile coverage or who travels out of mobile coverage for work or recreation, ZOLEO extends the user’s smartphone coverage to everywhere and seamlessly routes messages over the lowest cost network available. When users travel beyond mobile coverage, the ZOLEO device connects with the free app on their phone/tablet, allowing the user to send/receive messages anywhere on earth via the Iridium satellite network, which provides complete coverage of the globe through 66 cross-linked Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. Uniquely, when users are within mobile coverage the ZOLEO app seamlessly delivers messages over cellular or Wi-Fi.

“These messaging features, along with SOS and GPS location reporting, make the ZOLEO messaging experience far more seamless and familiar than anything on the market today,” says Michael Capocchi, Vice President of ZOLEO Inc. and Managing Director of Beam.

Unique Capabilities

ZOLEO gives rise to new two-way messaging capabilities not currently offered by other satellite communicators, which include:

A dedicated SMS number and email address that makes it easy for contacts to reach you, as opposed to having to wait for a message from you to which they can reply.

A familiar, non-technical messaging experience for smartphone users.

An app that seamlessly transitions between Wi-Fi, cellular and SBD over the Iridium satellite network, so messages are delivered even if the user isn’t currently connected to the ZOLEO device.

Long messages of 950 characters or more, as opposed the 160-character text/SMS message limit associated with other satellite messaging devices.

SOS alerting and check-in can be used via the mobile app or directly through built-in buttons on the device. When triggered, the user’s SOS alert and GPS coordinates are transmitted to GEOS, the professional 24/7 emergency monitoring and dispatch service that is included with their monthly ZOLEO service. SOS messages are transmitted via the Iridium network, and app users can exchange updates with GEOS throughout their emergency. To access the Iridium satellite network, the ZOLEO device requires a monthly airtime subscription. For more details visit zoleo.com/plans.

The ZOLEO satellite communicator is compact, lightweight and provides over 200 hours of battery life. It is designed to operate in temperatures ranging from -20°C to 55°C and is shock-resistant, dust-resistant, and features superior (IP68) water resistance. Compatible accessories enable it to be worn on a belt, tethered to a backpack or mounted in a vehicle, vessel or cabin. These features make ZOLEO a reliable global messaging and personal safety companion for users under virtually any conditions.

“Satellite mobile messaging solutions are an increasingly popular means of staying connected when off the grid,” said Bryan Hartin, Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Iridium. “The ZOLEO device is a great example of two Iridium partners coming together, taking Iridium core technology, and building a unique solution that will automatically transition from local cellular connectivity to satellite connectivity when needed.”

ZOLEO aims to be the value leader in its category with an MSRP of US $199, and monthly satellite messaging plans ranging from US $20 to $50 for plan with unlimited usage. All ZOLEO plans include the option to suspend service temporarily when not in use. To learn more visit: www.zoleo.com.

Available now, the ZOLEO satellite communicator can be purchased from authorized retailers in the United States, Canada and Australia, with other regions to follow.

Significant Market Appeal

Wireless services have become indispensable to most consumers, whether to stay connected with friends and family, or while working or on the move. Today’s consumers may have mobile coverage where they live, yet much of the world’s land mass and its oceans are not covered by mobile networks. This represents a significant gap for mobile subscribers, and a significant opportunity for ZOLEO.

Development of the ZOLEO solution was based on thorough market research and focus groups conducted with target consumers that reside on the fringe of mobile coverage, outdoor enthusiasts and employers concerned with the safety of remote or lone workers – 96% of surveyed respondents rated messaging connectivity and SOS alerting features as the biggest reasons to purchase such a device.

“We saw an opportunity to develop innovative, lower cost consumer-oriented solutions for remote and global messaging, delivered in a way that was more in tune with the experience that today’s wireless consumer expects,” says Morris Shawn. “ZOLEO will appeal to consumers who want a better global messaging experience, or for whom current alternatives are too costly or complicated by features they simply don’t need.”

About ZOLEO Inc.

Formed in 2018 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, ZOLEO Inc. is a joint venture between Beam Communication Pty. Ltd. and Roadpost Inc. that is pioneering the development of innovative lower cost, consumer-oriented global messaging solutions, including innovative wireless devices and apps based on Iridium short burst data (SBD), cellular and Wi-Fi standards. The company serves three primary markets including consumers residing on the fringe of cellular coverage, outdoor recreation and lone worker safety. Its products are offered through authorized retailers in the US, Canada and Australia. Roadpost is responsible for retail distribution in North America and Beam is responsible for the Asia Pacific region. Staged distribution in other regions will be jointly managed. For more information visit www.zoleo.com.

NOTICE: Some jurisdictions regulate or prohibit use of satellite devices. It is your responsibility to know and comply with applicable laws in jurisdictions where you plan to use this device.

ZOLEO is a trademark of ZOLEO Inc. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by ZOLEO Inc. is under license. Wi-Fi and the Wi-Fi logo are registered trademarks of Wi-Fi Alliance. Other brands, products, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Media Contacts

North America

Kim Layne

Email: klayne@roadpost.com

Mobile: +1 416-587-7088

Australia

Brendon Lau

Email: media@beamcommunications.com

Mobile: +61 409 341 613

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1a86ff7-22db-4e2c-b3a6-f48d637abeb2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05825a21-a3c2-4994-ab0f-5431bafdcaba

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd4554ad-1303-415e-9212-ff1689c720df

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d9b16bc-bef8-441c-b7f5-893b822a94bb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0663e51c-c2dd-4168-b755-6dc4c35a5e5e