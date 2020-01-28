SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today’s job posting has drastically changed. eQuest should know - they have been providing job distribution services to the Global Fortune 1000 for the past 26 years.



eQuest’s automated posting tool, called AutoPost, is so popular it is now being used by over half of its customers in just the last 12 months.

Many companies opt for a form of AutoPost provided by the major commercial job boards. However, these job boards can only retrieve jobs and post to its own career site. A huge limitation for the customer.

What’s different about AutoPost is its ability to provide hands-free delivery to thousands of career sites – many of which receive immediate post-to-publish service. This means a customer can control their job board posting across all of its channels –all from a single application – with complete automation.

Customers can also set up hundreds of pre-set rules informing the software what to do when it sees a certain job for posting. For example a coffee company can set multiple rules at once - so anytime eQuest’s AutoPost sees a barista opening located in Portland on the company career site, AutoPost would be pre-instructed to post that job to Craigslist and Indeed. However, if AutoPost sees the same position but located in Denver, Colorado, AutoPost would be pre-instructed to post that position to LinkedIn and Monster. There are literally thousands of variables a customer can use but most importantly, all controlled by the customer, not the job board.

“The customers who take advantage of AutoPost are mostly high volume posters or companies with many evergreen jobs,” said Bob Jaworski, Alliance Manager at eQuest. “The tool has eliminated any user processing; it just works.”

eQuest is quick to add that AutoPost has the ability to recognize any words in the entire job. Want AutoPost to locate and post only a java developer position with skills in java+, IBM Bluemix, and JMS Frameworks in Boston, MA – AutoPost will only post that job that contains all those key words.

eQuest continues to invest in technologies that will dramatically reduce if not eliminate repetitive tasks in the HR workflow. Many new technologies are planned for release later this year.

Media contact: May Ton, may.ton@eQuest.com