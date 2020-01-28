OSTFILDERN, Germany and MUNICH, Germany, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online marketer MAIRDUMONT NETLETIX has announced its partnership with the leading advertising cybersecurity provider, GeoEdge. The cooperation between MAIRDUMONT NETLETIX and GeoEdge allows users to benefit from even stronger protection from legally nonconforming, illicit, or inappropriate advertising. MAIRDUMONT NETLETIX can thus guarantee advertisers and publishes high ad quality with an impeccable, safe online media experience for users.

MAIRDUMONT NETLETIX will be integrating the GeoEdge solution that offers protection from Auto Redirects (also known as Forced Redirects). Market leaders around the globe – including publishing houses, exchanges, and ad platforms – rely on GeoEdge technology to detect and prevent malicious advertising, so that malicious and low-quality advertisements don’t impair usability. With integrating this unique technology, MAIRDUMONT NETLETIX is able to further increase ad quality with maximum precision when filtering unwanted or inappropriate advertising. MAIRDUMONT NETLETIX also makes sure to consider the "Coalition for Better Ads" - which uses consumer information and cross-industry expertise to develop and implement new, global standards for online advertising - to meet consumer’s expectations optimally.

"After a successful test phase of several months, we are looking forward to future cooperation with GeoEdge,” states Michael Zeiler, Managing Director of MAIRDUMONT NETLETIX. “The partnership with GeoEdge is an important step for MAIRDUMONT NETLETIX; it will enable us to protect our partners against malware going forward, played out via programmatic platforms. In the long term, we also want to achieve further improvement in the quality of the advertising media on our network."

“It is an honor for us to collaborate with one of the largest content networks in Germany,” says Amnon Siev, GeoEdge CEO. “We are happy to support MAIRDUMONT NETLETIX in their quest to increase ad quality and enable them to provide their users and partners with the optimal online media experience.”

About MAIRDUMONT NETLETIX

With more than 150 publishers, more than 16 million unique users and over 300 digital offers, MAIRDUMONT NETLETIX is one of the leading operators of topic-specific content networks in German-speaking countries and is also the leading special interest marketer for outdoor and travel environments.

Further information can be found at www.mairdumont-netletix.com

About GeoEdge

GeoEdge's mission is to protect the integrity of the digital advertising ecosystem and to preserve a quality experience for users. GeoEdge’s advanced security solutions ensure high ad quality and verify that sites offer a clean, safe, and engaging user experience, so publishers can focus on their business success.

GeoEdge guards digital businesses against unwanted, malicious, offensive, and inappropriate ads – without sacrificing revenue. This allows businesses to maximize their advertising revenue while maintaining quality ads, to protect their brand reputation, and to increase their user engagement.

To learn more, visit www.geoedge.com

