DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kannalife, Inc. (“Kannalife” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: KLFE), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the research and development of cannabinoid therapeutics, announced today that it has issued a letter to its shareholders providing commentary on the Company’s recent initiatives and corporate updates.
The Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Dean Petkanas, commented: “2019 was a milestone year for Kannalife. It’s nice to see dedicated shareholders, management, employees and trusted partners and collaborators bring a small enterprising 10-year-old startup company to the cusp of expansion and commercialization efforts in 2020. With limited resources over the past decade, we have been truly blessed as we have built an impressive track record in the cannabinoid therapeutics space. We can now share the potential of our science with investors as a publicly traded company. We hope our existing and future shareholders will join us in our excitement as Kannalife continues to execute on innovative new technologies in the biotech and pharmaceutical arena.”
Highlights of the letter include:
To read the Letter to Shareholders in full, please visit: https://www.kannalife.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Kannalife-Inc.-Shareholder-Letter-200128.pdf.
About KLS-13019
KLS-13019 is Kannalife’s leading proprietary investigational CBD-like product for the potential treatment of a range of neurodegenerative and neuropathic pain disorders, beginning with chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN). KLS-13019 has not been reviewed or approved for patient use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any other healthcare authority in the world. It’s safety and efficacy have not been confirmed by FDA-approved research.
About Kannalife, Inc.
Kannalife, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of proprietary and patented cannabidiol (CBD) and CBD-like molecules for patients suffering from unmet medical needs of neurodegenerative disorders - including chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), a chronic neuropathy caused by toxic chemotherapeutic agents; hepatic encephalopathy (HE), a neurotoxic brain-liver disorder caused by excessive concentrations of ammonia and ethanol in the brain; mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), a disorder associated with single and repetitive impact injuries; and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) a disease associated with highly repetitive impact injuries in professional and amateur sports.
The Company's family of proprietary molecules focuses on treating oxidative stress-related diseases such as HE, chronic pain from neuropathies like CIPN, and neurodegenerative diseases like CTE. Kannalife conducts its research and development efforts at the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center of Bucks County in Doylestown, PA.
For more information about Kannalife, Inc., visit www.kannalife.com and visit the Company’s Twitter page at @Kannalife.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This press release contains statements about expected future events, the company’s business plan, plan of operations, the viability of the company’s drug candidates, and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements, by definition, involve risks and uncertainties. The company does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.
