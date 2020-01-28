LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalibis, Inc. (OTCQB: VCBD), a people-powered, socially conscious formulator of premium hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products, announced today the launch of their luxurious, gracefully-aging CBD+ skincare product line. The Vitalibis Re-Vitalizing Collection includes 3 products: Face Wash, Eye Cream and Face Cream.



The Vitalibis Re-Vitalizing Face Wash is a pH-balanced facial cleanser formulated with mild coconut surfactants in combination with antioxidant, moisturizing and skin conditioning ingredients. The formula includes 2 industry-leading skincare complexes.

The Vitalibis Re-Vitalizing Eye Cream is a luxurious eye cream formulated to assist with moisturizing, firming and smoothing the skin’s texture. The formula includes 6 industry-leading skincare complexes.

The Vitalibis Re-Vitalizing Face Cream is a luxurious face cream formulated to assist with moisturizing, firming and smoothing the skin’s texture. The formula includes 5 industry-leading skincare complexes.

Vitalibis follows strict safety and quality procedures, eliminating over 1,400 ingredients before we begin our skincare formulations. Vitalibis also uses professional formulators, cGMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) contract manufacturers and independent, third party labs for testing. Vitalibis is among a unique group of conscious brands who compounds their skincare products at precise processing conditions and without petrochemicals. This allows the active ingredients to remain fresh and highly potent, as intended.

These new Vitalibis CBD skincare products are now available for purchase online: Vitalibis Re-Vitalizing Collection . New Customers can save 20% by using the code: skincare20.

Steven Raack, CEO and Co-Founder of Vitalibis stated: “Those who know me well, know that I love product development! Creating amazing, safe, luxurious products is a passion of mine. I’m very excited to launch the Vitalibis Re-Vitalizing products for our Customers and Ambassadors. Combining full spectrum CBD oil with Astaxanthin, Kakadu Plum extract and other premium ingredients sets our products apart from anything else on the market today. This is a great milestone for Team Vitalibis as we believe this will further enhance our customer acquisition strategies.”

About Vitalibis, Inc.

Vitalibis (OTCQB: VCBD) is a socially conscious brand focused on people, products and the planet. We are a technology based formulator of premium, full spectrum phytocannabinoid rich hemp products with naturally occurring cannabidiol (CBD), along with safe personal care and nutritional products. Our Ambassador program combines the best elements of social selling, ecommerce and affiliate marketing into one innovative program - empowering our people and social mission driven ecosystem. For additional information, please visit www.vitalibis.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward-looking statements that reflect Vitalibis Inc. current expectations about its future results, performance, prospects and opportunities Vitalibis, Inc. has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words and phrases such as "may", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "should", "typical", "we are confident" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects of opportunities for the remainder of 2020 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

Vitalibis Inc.

702-944-9620

Info@vitalibis.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10d65bee-a70c-4011-8b6a-b6ac04d38ad4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e12c9148-9be1-4c8b-9d51-cd71fbc5ebf4