ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third year in a row, Blue Ridge conducted a survey of National Association of Wholesalers and SmartBrief readers to better understand their supply chain plans for continued business expansion and digitization. The results revealed that these organizations are struggling with managing disruptions from economic trends, cost pressure, new competition, and not having the right systems and processes in place to manage uncertainty. The industry also struggles with pricing in an environment where costs are increasing, tariffs are unpredictable, and companies have scant ability to pass those increases on to end consumers.



“The wholesale supply chain industry continues to look for ways to solve challenges around predicting shifting consumer preferences, volatility with suppliers and long lead times, and e-commerce growth that’s increasing price transparency,” said Byrnes. “Despite these obstacles, the industry collectively posted year-over-year sales growth of 8% in 2019, confirming that there is potential to achieve growth through better forecast management.”

Blue Ridge launched the wholesale survey in Feb. 2018, asking wholesalers and distributors about the key initiatives that have been put in place to support forecast management and supply chain planning operations.

