IRVING, Texas, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMS Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: HMSY) today announced it will report financial and operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 on Friday, February 21, 2020, before market open.



The Company’s press release will be released at approximately 5:00 am CT / 6:00 am ET and will also be available on the Company’s Investor Relations web site at http://investor.hms.com . Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 7:30 am CT / 8:30 am ET, the details of which are provided below:

WHO: William Lucia, Chairman & CEO Jeffrey Sherman, CFO WHEN: Friday, February 21, 2020 7:30 am CT / 8:30 am ET HOW: Via Webcast: http://investor.hms.com/events-and-presentations By Phone: dial 877-303-7208 (or 224-357-2389 for international participants) Replay by phone will be available for seven days (855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406) REPLAY: The webcast will be archived on the Company's website at: http://investor.hms.com/events-and-presentations

