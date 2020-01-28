“Lucky Dog” tells a story of resilience and strength with the hope that it will inspire millions to support an important cause



WeatherTech CEO pledges to support vet school after his dog suffers life-threatening scare

Cancer is a leading cause of death for dogs; the research conducted at the UW School of Veterinary Medicine is leading the effort to find a cure

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeatherTech, the leading manufacturer of automotive accessories, home and pet care products, today announced it will air a new 30-second commercial during the 2nd quarter of Super Bowl LIV on FOX on February 2, 2020.

The spot, “Lucky Dog,” features WeatherTech’s beloved and unofficial mascot, Scout, telling the story of his journey from a devastating cancer diagnosis, to going through aggressive treatments that have helped get him back on his paws. It celebrates the work and research being done at the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine. The ad also hopes to inspire millions of animal lovers to support the school’s research efforts that will ultimately save not only dogs, but pets and even humans, from life-threatening diseases.

“Scout’s illness devastated us,” said David MacNeil, Founder and CEO of WeatherTech (who also happens to be Scout’s dad). “We wanted this year’s Super Bowl effort to not only raise awareness, but also financial support for the incredible research and innovative treatments happening at the UW School of Veterinary Medicine, where Scout is still a patient. We wanted to use the biggest stage possible to highlight Scout’s story and these incredible breakthroughs, which are not just limited to helping dogs and pets. This research will help advance cancer treatments for humans as well, so there’s the potential to save millions of lives of all species.”

Last summer, a tumor was discovered on Scout’s heart. Dogs diagnosed with Scout’s specific kind of cancer have a grave prognosis; survival with no treatment is less than one week. Even with aggressive treatments, such as surgery and chemotherapy, predicted survival times are six months or less. Like families around the country dealing with similar diagnoses, Scout’s family was prepared to do whatever they could to support their pet. Working with the brilliant team of veterinarians at UW School of Veterinary Medicine and the innovative cancer treatments and advanced technology available there, Scout received support, care and treatments that have helped him maintain a wonderful quality of life. He is still thriving today.

“This is an amazing opportunity not only for the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine, but for veterinary medicine worldwide,” said Mark Markel, Dean of the UW School of Veterinary Medicine. “So much of what’s known globally today about how best to diagnose and treat devastating diseases such as cancer originated in veterinary medicine. It’s been an honor to care for Scout and we’re thrilled to share with Super Bowl viewers how our profession benefits beloved animals like Scout—and helps people, too.”

The spot was created by Chicago-based agency Pinnacle Advertising and will be WeatherTech’s seventh consecutive Super Bowl effort. The commercial will run during the 2nd quarter of Super Bowl LIV on FOX on February 2, 2020. To watch the spot, please click here: https://youtu.be/gckObDeYpAA .

“We had already developed several concepts for this year’s Super Bowl spot when David MacNeil called me and told me he had an idea about going in a very different direction,” said Michael Magnusson, President and CEO of Pinnacle Advertising, who has worked with WeatherTech since 2009. “It was clear that this was very emotional for him, which is what you want in a Super Bowl ad – to make people feel something. Scout is a beloved member of the family, and we love that David chose to support him in this unconventional way. Scout is doing incredibly well thanks to these breakthrough treatments, and we’re honored to tell that story to America on Super Bowl Sunday.”

By sharing Scout’s inspirational story and highlighting the innovative research being done at the school, the goal is to motivate Americans to rally around their pets by making a contribution that will support the university’s incredible life-saving efforts.

The spot ends with a call to action, directing viewers to www.weathertech.com/donate . 100% of donations go directly to the UW School of Veterinary Medicine, routed through the University of Wisconsin Foundation and will be used to fund medical research that will potentially save millions of lives all over the world.



