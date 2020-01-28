SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCar, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TRUE) data and analytics subsidiary, ALG, projects total new vehicle sales will reach 1,099,510 units in January 2020, down 2.9% from a year ago. This month’s seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle sales is an estimated 16.5 million units. Excluding fleet sales, ALG expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 887,729 units, a decrease of 0.8% from a year ago.
“January is typically a slower month for vehicle sales, but traditional economic indicators such as income growth, unemployment rates and stock market are healthy and positive,” said Eric Lyman, Chief Industry Analyst at ALG, a subsidiary of TrueCar. “A steady economy and high consumer confidence are contributing to steady sales this month with only a slight year-over-year decline.”
Additional Insights: (Forecast by ALG)
“Hyundai has shown strong performance in the last 18 months,” said Nick Woolard, Director of OEM and Affinity Partner Analytics at TrueCar. “They’ve introduced new products and broadened their utility portfolio. As a result, we’ve seen an increase in consideration and more consumers cross-shopping Hyundai on the TrueCar platform.”
January 2020 forecasts for the 13 largest manufacturers by volume: For additional data visit the ALG Newsroom.
Total Unit Sales
|Manufacturer
|Jan 2020 Forecast
|Jan 2019
Actual
|YoY % Change
(Daily Selling
Rate)
|BMW
|23,123
|20,660
|11.9%
|Daimler
|23,663
|23,804
|-0.6%
|FCA
|130,546
|136,082
|-4.1%
|Ford
|152,106
|171,763
|-11.4%
|GM
|187,501
|184,780
|1.5%
|Honda
|102,221
|106,139
|-3.7%
|Hyundai
|48,327
|42,020
|15.0%
|Kia
|41,294
|37,376
|10.5%
|Nissan
|76,607
|100,741
|-24.0%
|Subaru
|45,102
|46,072
|-2.1%
|Tesla
|21,054
|18,500
|13.8%
|Toyota
|155,984
|156,021
|0.0%
|Volkswagen Group
|43,445
|43,162
|0.7%
|Industry
|1,099,510
|1,132,911
|-2.9%
Retail Unit Sales
|Manufacturer
|Jan 2020 Forecast
|Jan 2019
Actual
|YoY % Change
(Daily Selling
Rate)
|BMW
|21,684
|19,532
|11.0%
|Daimler
|21,518
|21,896
|-1.7%
|FCA
|97,422
|106,322
|-8.4%
|Ford
|103,785
|108,128
|-4.0%
|GM
|136,055
|140,762
|-3.3%
|Honda
|99,568
|105,475
|-5.6%
|Hyundai
|37,099
|26,155
|41.8%
|Kia
|35,568
|29,099
|22.2%
|Nissan
|58,395
|70,295
|-16.9%
|Subaru
|42,594
|42,899
|-0.7%
|Tesla
|21,054
|18,500
|13.8%
|Toyota
|131,330
|127,331
|3.1%
|Volkswagen Group
|39,064
|38,154
|2.4%
|Industry
|887,729
|894,844
|-0.8%
(Note: This forecast is based solely on ALG’s analysis of industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of the companies’ operations.)
About TrueCar
TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) is a digital automotive marketplace that provides comprehensive pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars and enables consumers to engage with TrueCar Certified Dealers who are committed to providing a superior purchase experience. TrueCar operates its own branded site and its nationwide network of more than 16,500 Certified Dealers, and also powers car-buying programs for some of the largest U.S. membership and service organizations, including USAA, AARP, American Express, AAA and Sam's Club. Nearly half of all new car buyers engage with the TrueCar network during their purchasing process. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.
About ALG
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Santa Monica, California, ALG is an industry authority on automotive residual value projections in both the United States and Canada. By analyzing nearly 2,500 vehicle trims each year to assess residual value, ALG provides auto industry and financial services clients with market industry insights, residual value forecasts, consulting and vehicle portfolio management and risk services. ALG is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TrueCar, Inc., a digital automotive marketplace that provides comprehensive pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. ALG has been publishing residual values for all cars, trucks and SUVs in the U.S. for over 55 years and in Canada since 1981.
For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on Facebook or Twitter. TrueCar media line: +1-844-469-8442 (US toll-free) | Email: TrueCar & ALG PR Contact: Shadee Malekafzali
TrueCar, Inc.
Santa Monica, California, UNITED STATES
