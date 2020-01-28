ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson today announces further expansion of its proprietary cyber risk quantification modelling platform, Cyber Quantified, with the integration of SecurityScorecard security ratings. Cyber Quantified uses predictive analytics to quantify an organization’s risk of cyber loss due to network outage or data compromise.



SecurityScorecard, the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, reviews a company’s technical security and can accurately forecast potential data breach frequencies and related impacts. The partnership will enable SecurityScorecard’s proprietary system to be integrated into Willis Towers Watson’s Cyber Quantified suite of analytics. Ratings are provided to companies which can be used to improve their cybersecurity as well as analyzing the security posture of third-party vendors.

Tom Srail, Director, Client Relationship Management, Willis Towers Watson, said “Our clients are seeking advanced solutions to better understand the frequency and severity of cyber risk using predictive analytics. This latest enhancement to our cyber analytical tool gives not only increased decision support intelligence, but also provides information security professionals with actionable data to improve their security posture and reduce vulnerabilities. The integration of Cyber Quantified and SecurityScorecard puts Willis Towers Watson in an unparalleled position to assist companies in cyber risk quantification and related risk assessment.”

“We are thrilled that Willis Towers Watson has selected SecurityScorecard's security rating services as part of their Cyber Quantified platform,” said Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO and co-founder of SecurityScorecard. “As the only security ratings company with over a million continuously rated companies and a commitment to trust and transparency, we are the best-in-class rating partner for highly regulated industries, with a targeted focus in insurance.”

SecurityScorecard offers a new data point to the Cyber Quantified model in determining a company’s breach frequency and evaluation of how well the company can protect its data assets and prevent a breach. The Willis Towers Watson Cyber Quantified product suite also enables improved accuracy in forecasted cyber insurance as well as evaluating risk scenarios based on mitigating financial risk to the business.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has over 40,000 employees serving more than 140 countries. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

About SecurityScorecard

SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings and the only service with over a million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Alex Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard’s patented rating technology is used by over 5,000 organizations for self-monitoring, third-party risk management, board reporting and cyber insurance underwriting; making all organizations more resilient by allowing them to easily find and fix cybersecurity risks across their externally facing digital footprint. SecurityScorecard is the only provider of instant risk ratings that automatically map to vendor cybersecurity questionnaire responses - providing a true 360 degree view of risk. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. Every company has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

