San Francisco, CA, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHEbd™, the first-ever female-led ecofeminist and couture CBD wellness and education company, is included in the “Everyone Wins” nominee gift bags, celebrating Hollywood’s biggest night. The SHEbd™ Broad Spectrum Hemp Balm and SHEbd™ Sheet Mask are included among the coveted products featured in the legendary gift bag, one of the most buzzed about swag bags in history. Female recipients of the SHEbd™ Broad Spectrum Hemp Balm and Sheet Mask include nominees Renée Zellweger, Charlize Theron, Saoirse Ronan, Cynthia Ervio, Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Kathy Bates, and Laura Dern.

The “Everyone Wins” Nominee Gift Bags are NOT affiliated in any way with the OSCARS® or the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. A.M.P.A.S. does not award, sponsor, endorse or provide these Gift Bags. Neither the Academy nor Distinctive Assets wants there to be any association in the media between the “Everyone Wins” Gift Bags and the OSCARS® or the Academy.

“As an ecofeminist wellness and education brand, SHEbd™ is proud to be a strong supporter of Hollywood’s leading ladies,” said Kara Harrison, CEO and founder of SHEbd™. “We are delighted to be a part of Hollywood’s biggest night.”

The “Everyone Wins” nominee gift bags are produced by Distinctive Assets and are given annually to select OscarⓇ nominees. The “Everyone Wins” nominee gift bags are reported to have a value in excess of more than $100,000.

About SHEbd™

SHEbd™ is the first-ever female-led ecofeminist and couture CBD wellness and education company exclusively for women. SHEbd™ is dedicated to educating and empowering women to take control of their health by offering a robust digital platform with education and wellness content, along with the purest, highest quality, THC-free hemp supplements on the market, derived from the female hemp plant. At the heart of the SHEbd™ lifestyle is an awareness of the connection between nature and women’s health.

SHEbd™ products use all of the more than 100 cannabinoids available in the female hemp plant (minus the THC). SHEbd™ products are 100% organic sun-grown, broad-spectrum, and pesticide-free. SHEbd™ uses a proprietary patent-pending vapor-built chromatography process that removes the THC and preserves the integrity of each of the remaining cannabinoids, which when combined deliver the most powerful and effective health and wellness benefits for women. SHEbd™ is a fully sustainable company that uses safe farming practices and post-recycled product packaging. SHEbd™ supports women’s organizations around the world and part of every SHEbd™ purchase is donated to sustain, heal, and nurture our planet.

