﻿OTTAWA, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorelCAD 2020 is the professional and affordable CAD solution that streamlines 2D drawing, 3D modeling, and 3D printing processes. New Lasso Selection and Layer group filters enable users to work more efficiently; while enhanced MultiLeader and Dimension tools, Custom Blocks, and 3D capabilities offer even greater control. Available for Windows and macOS, CorelCAD™ 2020 enhances efficiency across a full spectrum of design, architecture, and engineering projects.

“CorelCAD 2020 offers users a complete CAD application that’s more powerful and intuitive, enabling them to achieve exceptional results faster,” said Klaus Vossen, Senior Product Manager, CorelDRAW. “This smart and affordable solution increases productivity and boosts performance across the entire 2D and 3D technical design workflow.”

Work faster with new Layer group filters and enhanced Custom Blocks

Even when working with complex files that may have hundreds of layers, new Layer group filters enable users to group referenced layers together to gain quick and easy access to specific areas of a drawing. Improvements to Custom Blocks include a new Save option for easy sharing, plus a new Test mode to evaluate block behavior, ensuring specifications are met without having to exit the block editor.

Experience a more intuitive 2D drafting workflow

The new Lasso Selection Tool and enhanced drawing constraint features enable users to precisely specify the object to be selected and how dimensional constraints are displayed. The new Pattern option offers improvements to the Copy tool, making it simple to duplicate objects along a path in a variety of shapes and create a specified number of copies in a linear pattern. User-favorite tools, including hatch, dimension, and rotate are fine-tuned to be more intuitive.

Do more with advancements to 3D modeling commands

The enhanced Sweep tool provides a new Bank option to design advanced 3D shapes that rotate along the specified sweep path. New ‘Offset edges’ and ‘Convert edges’ commands allow users to easily create 2D wireframe objects from the edges of 3D solids or surfaces.

Maximize productivity with enhanced PDF output

Ensure CAD designs can be viewed with full detail by creating layers in PDF files that reflect the layers in the original DWG file. Project efficiency is improved with the ability to batch print multiple drawing files into a single PDF.

Save time with the New Data Extraction Wizard (Windows version)

CorelCAD 2020 users on Windows can now specify and extract a set of object and/or block attributes which can be displayed in a table on the drawing or saved in an external file for easy sharing. The Wizard enables users to extract data directly from the technical drawing, producing a table-type sheet to automate the creation of BOMs, parts catalogs, order lists, and more.

Pricing and Availability

CorelCAD 2020 is available in English, German, Spanish, French, Brazilian Portuguese, Italian, Czech, Polish, Russian, Turkish, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, and Korean. Pricing is US$699 / €829.99 / £799.99 for the full version and US$199 / €239.99 / £232.99 for the upgrade. Education and volume licenses are also available.

GBP and EUR prices include VAT.

About CorelCAD

CorelCAD is an affordable and powerful CAD software solution for precise 2D drafting and 3D design. With industry-standard CAD features and advanced DWG support, it is a true CAD solution for architectural and mechanical needs. For more information, please visit www.coreldraw.com/corelcad .

About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, ClearSlide®, MindManager®, Parallels®, and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com .

© 2020 Corel Corporation. Corel, CorelCAD, CorelDRAW, MindManager, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. ClearSlide is a trademark or registered trademark of ClearSlide Inc., in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners. Patents: www.corel.com/patent .

