The global market for Material Handling Equipment is projected to reach US$190.3 billion by 2025, driven by the strong emphasis shed on production and operational efficiency and worker safety.
Automation will help eliminate accidents and occupational safety issues associated with manual labor contributing towards better worker safety, health, wellness, and reduced company expenditure on employee insurance and compensation. The importance of the financial savings that can accrue from ensuring conformance to safety regulations cannot be undermined especially against the backdrop where legislations are becoming stringent and exceedingly punitive.
Efficient material handling therefore offers smart financial benefits in manufacturing and warehousing sectors. While in the manufacturing sector, demand is driven by automation of manufacturing processes against a backdrop of growing pressure to optimize raw material, resource and energy consumption, in the warehousing sector robust increase in urban logistics and a result of the boom in e-retailing is helping fuel growth.
Growing popularity of same day deliveries for eCommerce fulfillment as a service differentiator is also strengthening the business case for mechanized and automated handling of materials. Also driving growth in the market is continuous technology developments and the resulting launch of sophisticated equipment with high levels of safety and well-researched ergonomics; and automation features that improve throughput and efficiencies.
Other noteworthy trends include healthy demand for alternatives such as electric tugs and manual stackers given the high risk of employee accidents and fatalities related to manually operated forklifts; growing popularity of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) due to benefits such as reduced labor costs, lower risk of damage to products; rising investments in robotics research and development and launch of new equipment with smart capabilities.
Material handling equipment range from engine powered industrial trucks, automated guided vehicles, rail guided vehicles, conveyors to cranes & hoists. One of the end-use industries in the spotlight is the food industry. With intense price competition in processed foods, revenues for food processors are falling, leading to greater emphasis on cost reduction and operational efficiency.
The United States, China and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 66.7% of the market. China also ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period supported by factors such as increase in new warehouse establishments against the backdrop of improving global trade and domestic consumption; developing internet infrastructure and the resulting increase in e-commerce and urban logistics; and the Made in China (MIC) 2025 initiative that aims to bring the country's massive manufacturing and production sector into the forefront of global technology competitiveness
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Material Handling Equipment - A Review
- Ergonomics in Material Handling
- Classification of Material Handling Equipment
- Conveying Equipment
- Industrial Trucks and Lifts
- Hoists, Cranes, and Monorails
- Automated Storage and Retrieval System (AS/RS)
- Other Segments
- Major Application Segments
- Third-party Logistics
- E-Commerce & General Merchandise
- F&B Manufacturing & Retail
- Consumer Durables
- Other Applications
- End-Use Markets: Brief Overview
- Aerospace, Automobile and Shipping
- Agriculture
- Building and Construction
- Electrical & Electronic Equipment
- Industrial Machinery
- Postal/Express Delivery
- Warehousing
- Industry Overview
- Material Handling Equipment - An Integral Part of Supply Chain
- Growth Drivers in Nutshell
- Industrial Trucks & Lifts: Most Dominant Segment
- 3PL, E-Commerce and F&B Manufacturing & Retail: Three Major Application Markets Driving Growth
- Impact of GDP Growth on MHE Market
- Increasing Industrial & Infrastructural Activities
- Developing Countries to Set the Growth Pace
- China Remains an Important Market
- Demand for Automated MHE on Rise
- Strong Focus on Worker Safety
- Product innovations Hold Key to Success
- Global Economic Outlook: GDP Growth and MHE Industry
- Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020
- Manufacturing PMI: An Important Bellwether
- Urbanization Ups the Need for Efficient Order Fulfilment Systems
- Competitive Landscape
- Top 10 Global Material Handling Systems Providers by Total Revenues (2018)
- Vendors Adopt Acquisition Route to Offer Innovative Materials Handling Solutions
- Select Mergers and Acquisitions (2016-2018)
- Industry Witnesses a Change in Business Model
- Companies Focus on New Strategies to Boost Innovations
- Investment in Start-ups: Another Strategic Move
- Global Industrial Lift Trucks Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Share by Company
- Lift Trucks Market: Leading Players
- Conveyers Market
- Conveyor System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Global Material Handling Equipment Market Heading towards Substantial Gains
- Trend towards Industry 4.0 Redefines MHE
- The Internet of Things Gains Prominence
- Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022
- Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2025
- Cloud Computing: Powering e-commerce
- Predictive Analytics: Simplify Decision Making
- Big Data: Helps Identify the Best WM Practices
- Mobility Devices Take Center Stage
- Wearable Devices: Pilot Adoption Underway
- 3D Printing to Transform the Supply Chain
- Strong Demand for Integration of MHE with Warehouse Management Systems
- Third Party Logistics (3PL): Expanding in Industrial Manufacturing, Retail and Wholesale Sectors
- Global 3PL Market Revenue Share by End-Use Sector (2019)
- Technology Tools Seek Wider Role in 3PL Domain
- Expanding Retail Industry Generates Significant Opportunities
- Global Retail Sector Revenue Share by Product Category (2019)
- e-Commerce Emerges as New Growth Driver
- Uptrend in e-Commerce Impacts Automated Conveyor Systems
- Food & Beverage Manufacturing & Retail: One of the Leading Application Markets
- Growing Importance of Automation & Technology Drive MHE in F&B Industry
- Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020
- Material Handling Market Steps Up Focus on Sustainability
- Aging Workforce Drives Demand for Automated and Ergonomic Systems
- Focus Intensifies on Cost-Effective MH Solutions
- Traditional Supply Chain Facing Stiff Competition from Omnichannel Commerce
- Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total Retail Sales (2015-2021)
- Technological Advances Propel the Industry
- Driverless Vehicles and Drones: No Longer a Distant Reality
- Productivity and Safety Gain Immense Attention
- Voice Recognition Systems Find Way
- Select Product and Application Trends
- Demand Goes Strong for Smart Conveyor Equipment
- Modular Designed Conveyor Systems Add Versatility
- Factors Influencing Demand for Conveyors
- Automated Lift Trucks Witness Increasing Adoption
- Technologies Making Their Way into Lift Trucks
- Pallet Trucks Grow in Sophistication
- Demand for Automated Forklifts Picks up in Emerging Countries
- Industry Demand Shifts towards Electric Trucks
- Adoption of Electric Drives in Cranes and Hoists on Rise
- Advanced Material Handling Technologies Systems Improve Supply Chain Excellence
- Automated Material Handling Equipment: An Opportunity Laden Market
- Unit Load Systems to Lead Market Growth
- Growth in Key End Use Industries
- Factors Influencing Automated Material Handling Equipment Market
- Strong Contribution from North American Automated MHE Market
- Advanced Robotics Impacts Automated Material Handling Equipment
- Automation Initiatives of Industrial Units Spur Demand for AGVs
- Advancements Lead to Expanded Opportunities for AGVs
- Growth Drivers and Application Trends in Select End-Use Industries
- Increasing Automation in Manufacturing Industries
- Transition of Material Handling in Automobile Industry
- A Major End-Use Industry for AGVs
- Increase in Automobile Production Fuels Demand for Material Handling Equipment
- Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022
- Expansion of E-Commerce & Retail Industries
- Entry of Start-Ups with Warehouse Automation Solutions
- Resurgence in Consumer Electronics Pushes Demand for Automated Systems
- Rising Adoption of Automated Systems to Boost Global Pharmaceutical Material Handling Equipment Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 464 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 507)
