Mobile technology drives greater staff efficiency, optimizes patient experience



SOMERSET, N.J, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT and revenue cycle management solutions, today announced that CareCloud, its wholly-owned subsidiary, has added a third-party app that makes it easier for patients and practices to stay connected at any hour and synchronize important patient information across platforms. CareCloud , an MTBC Company with the leading platform for high-growth medical groups, announced today that Luma Health is now available for integration with its technology suite as part of the CareCloud Connect technology partner program.

“With this new partnership, our clients can easily integrate Luma Health’s powerful engagement engine while improving access and communication for their patients,” said Mike Cuesta, CareCloud’s Senior Vice President of Marketing. “As medical groups continue to modernize and evolve, our goal is to make it simple and secure to extend CareCloud with a variety of tools providers can use to drive their business forward. CareCloud provides its proprietary, award-winning, enterprise cloud platform and business solutions to more than 4,500 healthcare providers nationwide, who are all candidates for this capability.”

Luma Health is the latest application to be made available as part of CareCloud’s Connect Partner program, through which the company provides access to a variety of innovative solutions that complement CareCloud’s suite of products and services. Today, over 100 partners are available for CareCloud clients to enhance every part of their group’s operations. These applications are compatible with CareCloud’s robust practice management platform.

“Modernizing patient access enables providers to meet today’s patients where they are - through a mobile-first experience. Text messaging is proven to deliver the highest engagement and response rates from patients,” said Adnan Iqbal, co-founder and CEO of Luma Health. “Through our automated bi-directional integration with CareCloud, care teams can leverage valuable insights to work smarter, not harder, to reduce patient no-shows, and maximize patient outcomes across the entire care journey.”

Providers can use the application to deliver patient self-scheduling and waitlist management, referral management, deliver appointment reminders, automate provider to patient communications, and to automatically update patient information into their CareCloud Central practice management. Accenture reports that the average length of a phone call spent scheduling a medical appointment is 8.1 minutes. Luma Health estimates that those offices that commit to manually following up with every single patient who no-shows will spend about 17 and a half-full business days of work every year for every full-time provider.

Practices interested in learning more about Luma Health’s patient engagement technology and other applications available on the CareCloud platform that can help improve the patient experience may visit our CareCloud Connect program page or by contacting us at hello@carecloud.com or 1-877-342-7517.

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a full suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform includes revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), and patient experience management (PXM) solutions for high-performance medical groups. MTBC helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, allowing them to improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. With its acquisition of CareCloud, the Company currently manages more than $7 billion in annualized accounts receivable on its integrated clinical and financial platform. MTBC’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBC,” and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBCP.”

