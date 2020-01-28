WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DirectTrust today announced year-end results for 2019 showing an explosive surge in Direct Secure Messages and exceptional growth in the number of healthcare organizations using DirectTrust interoperability services. DirectTrust is a non-profit healthcare industry alliance created to support secure, identity-verified electronic exchanges of protected health information (PHI) between provider organizations, and between providers and patients, for the purpose of improved coordination of care.
According to year-end 2019 metrics:
Scott Stuewe, President and CEO of DirectTrust commented: “We’re thrilled to see the explosive growth in Direct Secure Messages we experienced over the past year. We attribute this remarkable growth to the rapidly growing number of organizations served by DirectTrust health information service providers, and to the steadily growing number of patients and consumers using Direct Secure Messaging. With a wide variety of applicable use cases and capabilities, Direct Secure Messaging continues to be a proven, cost-effective, and uncomplicated mechanism for secure interoperable data transport.”
Charts detailing results through the end of 2019 are available here or by contacting Ed Emerman at eemerman@eaglepr.com or 609.275.5162.
About DirectTrust
DirectTrust™ is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance initially created by and for participants in the Direct community, including Health Information Service Providers (HISPs), Certificate Authorities (CAs), Registration Authorities (RAs), healthcare providers, consumers/patients, and Health IT vendors. DirectTrust serves as a governance forum, trust community, standards organization, and accreditation body for persons and entities engaged in exchange utilizing the Direct Standard™, supported by DirectTrust’s robust security and trust framework. The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain security and trust within the Direct Secure Messaging community. DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information. To learn more, visit www.directtrust.org.
