NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RosettaBooks announced today the publication of Start Now: Because That Meaningful Job Is Out There, Just Waiting for You by Reynold Levy — a concrete, actionable and practical guide from someone who has spent countless hours advising hundreds of aspirants on how to identify and successfully compete to fill meaningful jobs.



Statistics show that one in five Americans change jobs every year. Drawing on his extensive career in the non-profit, commercial, and public service realms, Levy helps readers think about their future creatively and prepare for it resourcefully by laying the groundwork on how to:

Network naturally and adeptly;

Inteview effectively;

Perform well in your current job;

Move up in an appealing organization, or moving out gracefully to a better position elsewhere.

Start Now is a gift for newcomers to the workplace; the recently fired; desiring to advance with their current employer; and those eager to move on. It’s also for many who have found what they do for a living deadening, disappointing, and tedious. Learn how to succeed at work without being imprisoned there. And how to ask others for help.

Start Now is available in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook wherever books are sold.

Levy is represented by James Levine of Levine | Greenberg | Rostan Literary Agency.

Praise for Start Now

“Sit down and listen to Reynold Levy. He is a wise man and in this vivid book he extracts the life lessons forged from an enviable career as CEO of a galaxy of important institutions. In clear, crisp sentences, he distills what he has learned about recruiting people and inspiring executives. Readers are treated to a buffet of anecdotes and experiences that can read as a How-To Book, a compelling guide to determine what you wish to do in life, and the best ways to build a meaningful career.”

—Ken Auletta, bestselling author and writer for the New Yorker



“Reynold Levy has spent his life serving others and achieved the kind of personal and professional success that I admire. His book offers invaluable insight into charting a meaningful career path that is drawn from his experience at the helm of some of the world's most complex and consequential nonprofit institutions. Anyone who aspires to make a difference - and to do so with integrity, kindness, and humor - has much to learn from Levy's hard-won advice.”

—Lee C. Bollinger, President, Columbia University



“This book is about work—finding work you love, getting it, doing it well, leaving it—but it is also a book about how to live. Part memoir, part social analysis, part practical guide, it is a terrific read: wise and fun, deep and light, full of stories about people and problems, and the sheer good pleasure of a job that gives back to the world. Never moralizing, just right, Start Now is a book for us all.”

—Jennifer Homans, prize-winning author, founder, The Center for Ballet and the Arts, Dance Critic, The New Yorker

About the Author: A frequent recipient of awards and honorary degrees, Reynold Levy maintains a busy schedule of public speaking and consulting to commercial, nonprofit, and philanthropic clients. His last book, They Told Me Not to Take That Job: Tumult, Betrayal, Heroics, and the Transformation of Lincoln Center, was a New York Times bestseller. In a career devoted to public service, Reynold was most recently the president of the Robin Hood Foundation. Previously he served as the president of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts from March 1, 2002, to January 31, 2014. Reynold also served as the president of the International Rescue Committee, a senior officer at AT&T and the president of the AT&T Foundation, executive director of the 92nd Street Y, and the staff director of the task force on the New York City fiscal crisis. He has taught at New York University, Columbia University, and the Harvard Business School. Levy is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, a trustee of the Charles H. Revson Foundation and the American Ballet Theatre, and a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. He also serves as the lead director of First Republic Bank. A graduate of Hobart College, Phi Beta Kappa, Levy earned a PhD in government and foreign affairs from the University of Virginia and a law degree from Columbia University. Start Now: Because That Meaningful Job Is Out There, Just Waiting for You is his fifth book.

About RosettaBooks: RosettaBooks is a leading independent publisher headquartered in New York City. Launched in 2001, it pioneered by building an 800-eBook catalog of iconic titles. For the past five years, RosettaBooks’ trade program has focused on high profile thought leadership titles. For more information, visit RosettaBooks.com .



