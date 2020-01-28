SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) in partnership with Thomson Reuters today announced the launch of the third and final report associated with the organizations’ Supply Chain 2025 survey initiative.



Concluding the conversation established in the first and second regional reports, this new release highlights global megatrends anticipated to significantly impact the automotive supply chain over the next five to seven years and beyond.

Released in May and November 2019 respectively, the first two reports in the series focus on feedback from upper-level automotive supply chain executives in two distinct regions – the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Americas and Europe. In contrast, the final report looks beyond geographical borders to delve deeper into the commonalities identified during the initial survey and research efforts.

As AIAG director of supply chain products and services, Tanya Bolden, notes: “One of the major takeaways from this project is that automotive manufacturers around the globe are grappling with many of the same issues and challenges, despite being in entirely different parts of the world. From international trade tensions and changing regulations, to the ongoing shift toward electrification and automation, identifying new ways to effectively mitigate risk and manage uncertainty will become even more vital in maintaining strong supply chains.”

Along with the previously mentioned trends surrounding international trade, changing regulations, and electrification/automation of vehicles, other top trends analyzed in the final report include those pertaining to data analytics and digitalization, generational turnover associated with a transitioning workforce, and cybersecurity.

Jim Liegghio, AIAG program manager, supply chain products and services, concludes: “Throughout this project, we’ve come to realize that the automotive supply chain is really in the beginning phases of substantial transformational change due to a confluence of factors – changing technology and cyberthreats, generational workforce challenges, and shifting consumer preferences, to name just a few. While many larger companies are well aware of these challenges and already taking steps to combat them, a significant number of organizations are just learning about these issues for the first time – and searching for more information and resources, which is where AIAG can help.”

AIAG is always eager to hear from industry on related thoughts and concerns; contact AIAG’s Supply Chain team at supplychain@aiag.org to join the conversation.

Find out more: https://go.aiag.org/futureofautomotivesupplychain

About AIAG: The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) is a unique not-for-profit organization where OEMs, suppliers, service providers, government entities, and individuals in academia have worked collaboratively for more than 36 years to drive down costs and complexity from the automotive supply chain. AIAG membership includes leading global manufacturers, parts suppliers, and service providers. Visit www.aiag.org for more information.

About Thomson Reuters: Thomson Reuters is the world’s leading source of news and information for professional markets. Our customers rely on us to deliver the intelligence, technology, and expertise they need to find trusted answers. The business has operated in more than 100 countries for more than 100 years. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges (symbol: TRI). For more information, visit tr.com

