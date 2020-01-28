Kitchener, Waterloo, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L today announced that Chatham University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has selected D2L’s Brightspace learning platform to deliver a better student experience.

“We were looking for a partner who would work beside us as we continue to stay on the cutting-edge of technology,” said Jenna Templeton, VPAA. “We found that partner in D2L, who will help give Chatham University students a school-wide and consistent online experience.”

Chatham University was founded in 1869 and has an enrollment of over 2,400 students across more than 60 undergraduate and graduate programs in sustainability and health, business and communications, and the arts and sciences. Chatham has consistently been named a College of Distinction and a “Best College” by U.S. News and World Report. It’s the alma mater of environmental icon and pioneer Rachel Carson and has been ranked as one of the greenest colleges in the United States.

When it came time to revisit their existing learning platform, Chatham University sought out a more modern platform that would allow them to stay ahead of the technology curve while providing a system that was easy for students to use, and could be used consistently across campus. The university ultimately chose Brightspace because it offered:

The opportunity to work with D2L as a true learning partner

The flexibility to support their online programs in Nursing, Psychology and Business Management; and

The ability to support their unique pedagogical approaches

“Generations ago, Chatham University’s alumnus, the great Rachel Carson, was on the forefront of the environmental movement,” said Puneet Arora, Chief Revenue Officer at D2L. “Today, the university continues to be a leader in technology and the environment, and we could not be prouder to help support their work, their mission and their students.”

ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform that makes online and blended learning easy, flexible and smart. Brightspace is a quantum leap beyond traditional Learning Management System (LMS) – it is easy to drag-and-drop content to create engaging courses, supports all mobile devices , has industry-leading up-time, and is built with accessibility in mind for all learners. Plus, Brightspace enables the future of learning with a gaming engine, adaptive learning , video management , intelligent agents, templated interactives for course design, full support for outcomes or competency-based learning , and actionable learning analytics . D2L’s Brightspace was recently named the #1 LMS for Next-Gen Online Teaching and Learning by Ovum Research and #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine. In addition, Aragon Research included D2L in its highly coveted Hot Vendors In Learning list . To learn more, visit the Corporate page on our website.

ABOUT D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .

