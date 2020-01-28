RISHON LEZION, Israel, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC), a global provider of Intelligent Robotics and Supply Chain solutions for enterprises, announced today that it has received an order from a Brazilian plastic manufacturer for a robotic system of In-Mold Labeling (IML) for injection molding products. The order is expected to be delivered by the second quarter of 2020.



Eyal Cohen, BOS CEO commented, “BOS, through the acquisition of the Imdecol business, has extensive experience providing IML robotic systems worldwide. We are pleased to receive this order and expand our relationship with an existing customer by assisting the automation of their in-mold labeling operations. Our IML robotic system integrates with the plastic injection machine to provide automated in-mold decorating that appears on the final product. We believe our IML robotics business had the potential to be a substantial growth driver for our Company and remain focused on increasing the international market recognition of our robotics capabilities to capture market share. To that end, we recently established a sales and technical support office in the U.S. to better position BOS for the growing market opportunity in America.”

BOS is a global provider of Intelligent Robotics and Supply Chain solutions for enterprises. BOS offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The Company's Supply Chain division provides electronic components mainly for the aerospace, defense and other industries worldwide including electronic components services of consolidation from a vast number of suppliers, long term scheduling and kitting. For more information, please visit: www.boscorporate.com, www.imdecol.com or contact:

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or a few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions and continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; risks associated with completing and successfully integrating an acquisition with BOS’s existing business; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.