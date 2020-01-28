CROZET, Va., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmarTech Analysis, the leading provider of industry analysis and market forecasting data to the additive manufacturing industry has released its first market study on the additive manufacturing of silicon carbide ceramics. In the report, the firm looks at upcoming development in the adoption of technologies for silicon carbide part production, resulting in an overall $530 million yearly revenue opportunity by 2029, including nearly 400 million yearly revenues from silicon carbide applications and parts.
As adoption trends gradually become clearer, this report seeks to present opportunities related to the implementation of SiC materials in AM, including the currently most adoption-ready processes such as binder jetting, laser sintering and upcoming ceramic filament extrusion processes, along with all processes that are going to present significant opportunities further down the line, including photopolymerization and material nanoparticle jetting.
This report covers and forecasts revenues associated with all emerging areas of AM where silicon carbide materials can be implemented, many of which are still in the labs. Materials forecasts include reaction bonded SiC, pressureless sintered SiC, recrystallized SiC and SiC nanoparticles. Firms included in this report, that directly or indirectly provided key insights into SiC 3D printing include ExOne, SGL Carbon, Lithoz, Schunk Carbon Technologies, XJet, SiCeram, Nanoe and others.
The ten-year forecasts contained in this report break out the market for SiC in the AM sector by hardware types, SiC material types, services and applications (adoption segments). Both revenue ($ Millions) and volume (units/Kg shipped) are considered in the forecasts.
Since 2013 SmarTech Analysis has published reports on all the important revenue opportunities in the 3D printing/additive manufacturing sector and is considered the leading industry analyst firm providing coverage of this sector. SmarTech analysis and data drives strategy development in the additive industry, and has been adopted and presented by many of the industry’s largest firms.
