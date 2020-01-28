Ann Arbor, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) has appointed Kim Trautman, Executive Vice President of Health Sciences at global public health organization NSF International, to its board of directors. RAPS is a global organization of and for those involved with the regulation of health care and related products, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biologics and nutritional products.

Trautman began her RAPS board term in January 2020. NSF International has a 75-year legacy of facilitating standards development and offering conformity assessment services for the food, water, health sciences and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Trautman is a former associate director of international affairs at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has served as chair of the Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) regulatory council, and chairperson of the Global Harmonization Taskforce (GHTF) Study Group 3 – Quality Systems.

“RAPS’ role in connecting the global regulatory community and empowering professionals to share knowledge, ideas and expertise is core to driving regulatory excellence,” said Trautman. “I’m excited to join the board and support RAPS in the vital role it plays in advancing the health care regulatory profession.”

In 2019, NSF International celebrated 75 years of protecting and improving human health. The global public health organization facilitates standards development, and tests and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences and consumer goods sectors to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. NSF International is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment.

NSF’s health sciences services include training and education, consulting, clinical research, regulatory guidance, corporate compliance and, separately, auditing, DNA testing, certification and R&D for the pharma biotech, medical device, dietary supplement and functional beverage industries throughout the product lifecycle. NSF facilitated the development of the only American National Standard (NSF/ANSI 173) that verifies the health and safety of dietary supplements and also tests and certifies products to this standard.

