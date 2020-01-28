TORRINGTON, Conn., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dymax Corporation, a leading manufacturer of light-curable materials and equipment for the medical device industry, will exhibit in booth #2027 at MD&M West, from February 11-13, 2020 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA.



A new cationic epoxy, 250-CTH , that has flexible light- and heat-cure options for bonding endoscopes and other complex components, will be on display. Encompass® technology , which combines Dymax patented See-Cure and Ultra-Red® fluorescing capabilities into one light-curing technology to minimize quality issues, will be shown. Encompass allows manufacturers to visually confirm adhesive placement, cure, and visible inline inspection of finished parts without the use of specialized equipment. Live booth demonstrations will include an automated six-axis robot dispensing and curing SpeedMask® maskants on orthopaedic implants, adhering tubing to connectors with a new tube bonder system, and joining difficult-to-bond COC/COP substrates for lab-on-chip and microfluidics assembly.

Technical experts from Application Engineering and System integration will be available to discuss featured formulations as well as robotic dispensing and curing solutions. Follow Dymax on social media to find out how to receive a FREE hall admission or visit their MD&M West trade show page for a preview of the products that will be introduced.

About Dymax Corporation

Dymax Corporation develops innovative oligomer, adhesive, coating, dispensing, and rapid light-cure systems for applications in a wide range of markets. The company’s products are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiency and reduce costs. Major markets include aerospace and defense; medical device; consumer and automotive electronics.

For additional information on Dymax, visit www.dymax.com or contact us at info@dymax.com or 860-482-1010.





Contact: Beth Schivley Global Director Marketing Communications Dymax Corporation