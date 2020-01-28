Beverly, MA, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataOne Software, a division of Dominion Enterprises and a leading provider of vehicle content and automotive data solutions, today released an expansion of its VINBasicTM Powersports VIN decoding product.

VINBasicTM Powersports is a leading vehicle identification solution for businesses with a need to VIN decode on-road and many off-road powersports vehicles, including motorcycles, scooters, street-legal dirt bikes, ATVs, UTVs, and snowmobiles. The existing solution has been enhanced with the ability to deliver many more vehicle details and specifications through DataOne’s VIN Decoder API Web Service. These business-critical data points, such as MSRP/pricing, optional equipment, colors, and technical, weight, powertrain and performance specifications, will be delivered alongside the fields included in DataOne’s VINBasic product, providing seamless integration for existing customers.

“The powersports industry continues to grow at a healthy rate. Along with that growth, there has been an increased demand for more powerful tools to support the sale and service of these vehicles, as well as more sophisticated methods of rating vehicles for service contracts and insurance” said Jake Maki, vice president and general manager at DataOne Software. “Our VINBasic product continues to be a data standard used throughout the industry for identification and VIN decoding of these vehicle segments. We are excited about this expansion of our powersports data offerings to include many additional data sets which will provide more value to our existing customers and power a whole new set of business solutions.”

About DataOne Software

DataOne Software is a leading vehicle data and software solutions provider for U.S. and Canadian automotive markets. Since its founding in 1999, DataOne has provided powerful data solutions to the automotive marketplace, empowering businesses with industry-best VIN decoding and support for rapid technology development. In 2007, DataOne was acquired by Dominion Enterprises and has added, as clients and sister divisions, some of the largest automotive solutions in the industry.

Today, DataOne Software provides data and software to most segments of the automotive industry including dealerships and their service providers, as well as portals, insurance, finance, transport, print, and government agencies. For more information about DataOne Software automotive content, visit www.dataonesoftware.com, call 877.438.8467 or e-mail sales@dataonesoftware.com.

About Dominion Enterprises (www.dominionenterprises.com)

Dominion Enterprises (“DE”) is a leading digital marketing and software services company offering client solutions across multiple business verticals. Our customers rely on our B2B cloud SaaS solutions to establish their online and mobile brands, generate leads, and manage customer relationships through our Homes.com, Dominion Dealer Solutions, Dominion Business Solutions / DX1, Travel Media and Franchise and Business Opportunity divisions. Our B2C web and mobile applications include Homes.com, HotelCoupons.com, FranchiseOpportunities.com, FranchiseGator.com, Franchise.com, and BusinessBroker.net. About 2,000 employees reside and work in our Norfolk, VA home office and in offices across the U.S. Our employees will tell you about our collaborative, innovative, team-oriented work environment, excellent career enrichment opportunities, community service opportunities, competitive earnings, and a comprehensive benefits package that includes a generous 401(k). DE is an equal opportunity employer and supports a diverse workforce. DE is a drug-testing employer.

