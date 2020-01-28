New York, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cardiac Surgery Instruments Market is forecast to reach USD 2.06 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Cardiac surgery instruments are requisite and subordinate equipment used in the cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeries to treat and operate the heart, lungs, esophagus, and other organs within the chest. Most of the instruments are commonly made of high-grade carbon steel to ensure its capability to withstand repeated sterilization and operation in the high-temperature autoclave. Many hospitals and cardiac clinics are implementing invasive cardiac surgery instruments and employing cardiac surgeons in order to fulfill the immense requirement of cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgical treatments. Forceps & scissors sub-segment, owing to their highest amount of usages in a repeated manner in the cardiac surgeries, are leading in terms of market share amongst the instrument types.

The North American market is forecasted to generate the highest revenue of USD 0.73 Billion in the year 2027, owing to its extensive demand for cardiac surgery instruments in the hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Asia Pacific, with its elevated growth in the healthcare industry and an increase in the number of cardiac patients in China, India, and Japan, is likely to surpass the European market. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets, while the United States and Germany hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Online retailing supply of the medical instrument and devices has been trending in emerging nations like China and India mainly. Online retailers can offer reduced prices compared to the offline vendors due to the non-involvement of the distributor chains in the process. This sub-segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Others sub-segments in the application segment includes maze surgery, aneurysm repair or aortic surgery, total artificial heart insertion and other specialty cardiac surgeries. The sub-segment is calculated to be propelled in the forecast period with a CAGR of 7.1%.

Ambulatory surgery centers are modern kind of healthcare facility centers, which are focused on providing immediate surgical care and releasing the patients right after the surgery. The ambulatory surgery centers have a more convenient alternative to the hospitals based outpatient procedures, maintaining a strong track record of quality care with positive patient outcomes. Ambulatory surgery centers had a market valuation of USD 0.18 Billion in 2018 and is expected to grow fastest at a rate of 9.1% throughout the forecast period.

Key participants include Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Sklar Surgical Instruments, Symmetry Surgical Inc., Jarvis Surgical, Inc., Rumex International Corporation, Surtex Instruments Ltd., Fehling Surgical Instruments, Inc., Geister Medizintechnik GmbH, and Delacroix-Chevalier.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global cardiac surgery instruments market on the basis of instruments type, sales channel, applications, end-users, and region:

Instruments Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Forceps & Scissors

Clamps & Dilators

Needle Holders & Needles

Retractors & Rongeurs

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG)

Heart Valve Repair & Replacement

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD)

Pediatric Cardiac Surgery

Heart Transplant

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Cardiac Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

