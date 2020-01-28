New York, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cardiac Surgery Instruments Market is forecast to reach USD 2.06 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Cardiac surgery instruments are requisite and subordinate equipment used in the cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeries to treat and operate the heart, lungs, esophagus, and other organs within the chest. Most of the instruments are commonly made of high-grade carbon steel to ensure its capability to withstand repeated sterilization and operation in the high-temperature autoclave. Many hospitals and cardiac clinics are implementing invasive cardiac surgery instruments and employing cardiac surgeons in order to fulfill the immense requirement of cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgical treatments. Forceps & scissors sub-segment, owing to their highest amount of usages in a repeated manner in the cardiac surgeries, are leading in terms of market share amongst the instrument types.
The North American market is forecasted to generate the highest revenue of USD 0.73 Billion in the year 2027, owing to its extensive demand for cardiac surgery instruments in the hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Asia Pacific, with its elevated growth in the healthcare industry and an increase in the number of cardiac patients in China, India, and Japan, is likely to surpass the European market. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets, while the United States and Germany hold some of the most prominent players in the market.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Segments covered in the report:
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global cardiac surgery instruments market on the basis of instruments type, sales channel, applications, end-users, and region:
Instruments Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
