RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigma Corporation of America , a leading still photo and cinema lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, today announced its Dealer Workshop lineup for the month of February. Workshops will cover macro, wedding and portrait photography. In addition, workshop and event attendees will have the opportunity to try out the Sigma fp full-frame mirrorless digital camera, and the all new full-frame mirrorless duo, the 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art and the 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN Art .



Sigma Dealer Photography Workshops and Events in February :

Sigma Demo Day at Helix Camera Where: Itasca, IL When: February 8, 2020



Join Sigma at Helix Camera to see the entire lineup of award-winning Sigma lenses and test out the fp mirrorless camera in person. Sigma technical rep Brian Matsumoto will be on hand to answer any questions and help attendees navigate exclusive Sigma savings.

Sigma at B&H Depth of Field 2020 Conference Where: New York, NY When: February 11-12, 2020



This free to attend event is a one of a kind exploration of wedding, portrait and event based photography. Attendees can look forward to tips and tricks from industry leading pros, studios outfitted with the latest camera and lighting gear, models and sets to photograph, community networking and more. Join Sigma for a hands-on look at the fp camera and L-mount lenses along with the full line of amazing products. Sigma’s staff of experts will be on hand to answer any questions along with Anabel DFlux, Sigma Ambassador, who will host a workshop on concert photography.

Sigma at SYNC 2020 with Arlington Camera Where: Miramar Beach, FL When: February 21-24, 2020



SYNC is a conference and trade show for professional photographers, digital artists, studio owners, team members and industry service providers. During the event, attendees can visit the Sigma booth and shoot with the Sigma fp and lineup of L-Mount lenses, including the new 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art and the 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN Art. Ask Sigma technical rep, Brett Wells, about exclusive sales with Arlington Camera.

Macro Photography Class at Kenmore Camera Where: Kenmore, WA When: February 21-22, 2020



Visit Sigma during Kenmore Camera’s annual multi-rep demo and sales event. Sigma technical rep, Aaron Norberg, will be on site with the brand new 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN Art lens and the fp full-frame mirrorless camera. On Saturday, attendees can join Aaron for an informative introduction to the big world of shooting small, where he will cover the basics of how to choose the right lens, the proper accessories and the right environment to get started with macro photography.

Sigma Presentations at WPPI 2020 Where: Las Vegas, NV When: February 25-27, 2020



The Wedding & Portrait Photography International (WPPI) Conference is the largest show for professional, amateur and emerging wedding and portrait photographers and filmmakers. Enjoy informative presentations from Sigma Pros including Judy Host, Meg Loeks and Jim Koepnick, Sigma Ambassador McKenzie Deakins, plus featured speakers Pye Jirsa, Michael Anthony, and Hiram Trillo; get acquainted with the world’s smallest full-frame camera, the Sigma fp.

About Sigma Dealer Workshops

Designed in collaboration with Sigma dealers around the country, the Sigma Dealer Workshop program engages photographers through a mix of classroom lectures, hands-on workshops, and real-world shoots. Led by Sigma technical representatives and photography experts, workshop topics cover popular photography genres such as astrophotography, landscape, portraiture and more. Photographers of all skill levels, from novice to professional, are welcome to attend. Sigma Dealer Workshop schedules and logistics, including registration, cost, special promotions, and agenda, can be found on the Sigma Events webpage.

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sports. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, the Sigma Cine lens lineup was launched, further cementing Sigma as an innovator in imaging engineering. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of excellence, Sigma cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production. Forming the landmark L-Mount alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic in 2018, Sigma continues its storied tradition of imaging excellence through groundbreaking innovations such as the all new native L-mount Sigma fp full-frame mirrorless digital camera, announced in July 2019. The introduction of the fp along with the availability of 15 award-winning Sigma Global Vision lenses in native L-Mount format demonstrates Sigma’s continued commitment to the creative community through expanded product offerings. With the fp and these lenses, even more shooters can now leverage Sigma’s renowned optical formula to achieve their creative vision with ease.

For information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow the company on Sigma Blog , Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

Nick Govoni

Zazil Media Group for Sigma Corporation of America

(p) 978-866-7354

(e) nick@zazilmediagroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13948dd6-793a-4876-8dc6-a5e163f34554