Company President applies to U.S. for permit to import this raw hemp into the United States to be transformed into many different products while they get their transformation licenses in Colombia and Uruguay. They anticipate over 100,000 POUNDS and 3 Metric Tons of seeds with good oil content will be available in 45-60 days.

Miami, Florida, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View Systems, Inc.’s (VSYM), medical marijuana and hemp subsidiary, Sannabis S.A.S. (“the Company”) provides an update on their hemp operations in Colombia and Uruguay. Sannabis aims to become a reliable supplier to Hemp/CBD companies from around the World seeking to penetrate their local markets.

Uruguay

Sannabis announced in November they had successfully imported seeds through Uruguay’s Customs and Agriculture Departments. Last month they announced they began planting those seeds. Today they are pleased to announce the plants have begun to sprout impressively in the first month. The first plot was planted December 18-24, the second plot was planted Dec. 26-31, and the third plot Jan. 3-10. The fourth plot was planted from Jan. 13-17. In total the Company has planted 6 hectares (15 acres). Sannabis’ license is one of a very few issued for unlimited acreage.

The first seeds planted have grown to over 4.5 feet in 4 weeks. Sannabis hand planted seeds versus replanting clones for a much better premium product.

View Systems’ President John Campo, and Sannabis Director Juan Paulo Guzman, will be traveling again to Uruguay to meet with members of Parliament to assist in the development of their nascent hemp and medical marijuana industry. They will also be meeting with local partners to apply for a transformation license and to also begin distributing their “Made in Colombia” products in Uruguay for entry into neighboring countries, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay.

The data sheet for the seeds they planted in Uruguay states a crop of 10-12 Metric Tons of hemp biomass. They’ve planted 6 hectares so far for an expected crop of 60-70 Metric Tons or 132,000 to 154,000 POUNDS. The Company had anticipated planting another 4 hectares but have opted instead to wait until next season in September. They will be installing greenhouses instead in the meantime to grow hemp flower for the export market.

Last week Company President applied for a permit from the USDA to import this hemp from Uruguay to the U.S. The Company has also learned of other countries able to import hemp and will sell to the highest bidder.

To view pictures and video of their Uruguay crops from Dec. 18 to now, click here.

Colombia

Sannabis is a pioneer in the hemp/medical marijuana space in Colombia, making products since 2014 through their indigenous partners, and was an integral part of the legalization movement for over 20 years, even assisting in the drafting of medical marijuana legislation under former President Santos. The Company will be providing a significant update on their Colombia operations, highlighting their new product line, medical centers, and mass distribution initiative through thousands of direct sales consultants backed by licensed physicians. They will also provide an update on their seed bank, cultivation, and transformation licenses in Colombia.

Sannabis is rebranding their former product line with products that are all registered with INVIMA, Colombia’s Health Authority. To view their previous catalog with product data sheet and Vademecum, click here . For a timeline of Sannabis’ 20 years socializing cannabis that eventually led to the legalization of medical marijuana in Colombia, visit https://www.sannabis.co/labor-social

About View Systems Inc.

View Systems Inc. provides security and surveillance products to law enforcement facilities such as correctional institutions as well as to government agencies, schools, courthouses, event and sports venues, the military and commercial businesses. View Systems' products are used by commercial businesses and residential consumers wishing to monitor their assets and limit their liability. For more information, visit www.viewsystems.com

View Systems Inc. ( www.viewsystems.com ) is the developer of the ViewScan Weapons Detection System, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sanctioned product used by law enforcement and correctional facilities, government agencies, schools, courthouses, special events, sports venues, military, and commercial businesses. View Systems acquired Colombian Cannabis company, Sannabis, to diversify into the burgeoning Cannabis industry with new management committed to continue developing their ViewScan Weapons Detection System in Colombia for the local and international market. View Systems intends to file for a name and symbol change in the near future, however, they will continue to develop their newly enhanced state of the art ViewScan products in Barranquilla, Colombia for the local and international markets.

ViewScan is installed at government agencies in Washington, DC and elsewhere, major school systems, correctional facilities, ports, and police stations around the world. View Scan has also been used at events where top security clearance is required for former Presidents. In this Market Survey Report commissioned by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ViewScan demonstrated more features than their top competitors, https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/WTMD-MSR_0614-508.pdf

