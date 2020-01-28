WATERLOO, Ontario, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrating a year of strong growth and innovation, Axonify today announced key company milestones for 2019, including more than 30% revenue growth. Axonify users also answered more than 50 million questions a month in the platform, in more than 50 languages across 150 + countries. Critical to the organization’s momentum was a focus on delivering learning to organizations with dispersed frontline workforces and establishing new partnership relationships with SAP SuccessFactors and Kronos Workforce Dimensions, among others.



The power of Axonify’s solution and reputation for unprecedented customer service resulted in acquiring many new customers including AAA Carolinas, Almarai, Air Arabia, BorgWarner Inc., CI Financial, Citadel Federal Credit Union, Emirates Global Aluminium, General Mills, GreenMantra Technologies, Home Hardware Stores Limited, Heinen’s Grocery Store, Levi’s, PetIQ, Superior Propane, USG Corporation, Vifor Pharma, WellMed and Willy Street Co-op.

“Last year, more than ever, we saw an increased interest from organizations wanting to accurately tie the impact of learning to their business goals,” said Carol Leaman, President and CEO of Axonify. “As a result, we have seen widespread adoption of Axonify Impact across our customer base. Through the power of AI and machine learning, this industry-first product has proven that Axonify is driving, on average, a 29% improvement in achievement of key KPIs that have bottom line impact for our clients. Leaders across learning, HR and Operations have always wanted to measure the impact learning is having on their business, but haven’t been able to until now.”

In 2019 Axonify added over 60 new employees, including several in Europe to expand its presence in that market. Axonify also hosted its largest Community Conference to date attracting hundreds of customers and fans from around the world.

“2020 is going to be an even stronger year of growth and success for our company,” said Carol Leaman. “Our product is going to continue to expand in exciting ways that are meaningful for existing customers and game-changing for new ones,” she said.

Axonify was recognized with several awards in 2019, including:

Gold 2019 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Award - Best Advance in Learning Management Measurement/Business Impact Tools

Learning Technologies UK - Gold Winner for Most Innovative New Learning Technologies Product - International

AI Breakthrough Award - Best AI Solution In Retail

Training Industry – Top 20 Health and Safety Training; Top 20 Gamification; Top 20 Training Delivery

Deloitte Fast 500 – Ranked among the fastest growing companies in North America

Growth 500 - Ranked among the fastest growing companies in Canada

Great Place to Work – Best Workplaces in Canada

Great Place to Work – Best Workplace in Technology

Great Place to Work – Best Workplace Managed by Women

Great Place to Work – Best Workplace for Millennials

Learning Awards UK - Shortlisted for Learning Platform of the Year

Workforce - Training Providers Hot List 2019

Additionally, many organizations were recognized based on their use of Axonify in learning programs including:

Retail Innovation Award - Gianna Venturi, Chief People Officer at Eyemart Express

Progressive Grocer - Liz Thompson, Chief People Officer at Southeastern Grocers - Top Women in Grocery

2019 Silver Brandon Hall Group Award for Best Advancement in Learning Technology Implementation - Cardinal Health

Verdantix Award - Merck Manufacturing Division

