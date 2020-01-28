Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Corporation, the exclusive provider of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, is presenting their mobile, broadband mesh capabilities for utilities. Rajant, along with distribution partner Tessco, will demonstrate how Rajant is delivering fully mobile, mission-critical data, video, and voice communications to the electric utility market as well as the water utility market. Joining Rajant and Tessco will be Ventev, Viavi, and Digi. All five companies will be at Distributech International in San Antonio, Texas, January 28th-30th at the Henry B. Gonzalez Center, Booth 317.

Rajant’s multi-band, multi-radio network supports smart devices and applications used by electric and water utilities to improve grid efficiency, reliability, and security. Applications include Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), Mobile Workforce Management, Distribution Automation, Transmission Line Monitoring, and more. Rajant’s private wireless network with built-in intelligence to operate autonomously makes it well-suited for smart grid communications of any scale. The unique nature of the Kinetic Mesh architecture is driven by Rajant’s InstaMesh® networking protocol, which enables the network to dynamically self-optimize to achieve mission-critical reliability, routing around adverse conditions even when network elements are in motion.

Products on display and recommended for sale via Rajant’s sales channel are the KM3, ES1, and DX2.

The KM3 is for deployment inside pre-existing outdoor NEMA enclosures. “No box required” means the KM3 saves on cost and mounting space.

The ES1 is an IP67 network device intended for use in IIoT applications and light-duty vehicles. This portable, low-cost, ruggedized node contains two transceivers with up to four external antenna ports, plus multiple mounting options, and requires no squid cables.

Rajant’s newest radio, the DX2, is the smallest and lightest BreadCrumb, making it extremely mobile and adaptive. Encased in magnesium, it weighs 123g with a MIMO-antenna system and works with all other BreadCrumbs to form a private wireless mesh network. Ideal for use on lightweight autonomous vehicles, its small footprint, and very low payload make it suitable for drone swarms, remote CCTV, telematics monitoring, and most things mobile.

Mike Woods, Rajant’s North America Sales Director for Utilities, will be on-hand all three days at Distributech International. According to Mike, "It’s a first for Rajant to be at Distributech, and we appreciate Tessco’s invitation to join them. Our goal is to introduce Rajant's latest products aimed at the utility market and to show our delivery, distribution, and technology scale. The KM3, ES1, and DX2 represent products built on Rajant's foundation of supporting mission-critical communication. We look to drive awareness about how Rajant’s network brings its intelligence to optimize the journey of grid digitization, becoming a strategic asset to power next-level performance.”

About Tessco

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial and retail customers in the wireless infrastructure and mobile device accessories markets. The company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 50,000 products from 350 of the industry’s top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things (“IoT”), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry. For more information, visit Tessco.com.

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the exclusive provider of private wireless networks powered by the patented Kinetic Mesh® network, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 55 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania with additional facilities and offices in Arizona, Kentucky, and Alabama. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

