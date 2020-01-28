With the maturity of the nominal Treasury bond RIKB 20 0205 in February, three Treasury bills will be on offer in this auction.

Series RIKV 20 0715 RIKV 20 1116 RIKV 21 0115 ISIN IS0000031623 IS0000031789 IS0000031797 Maturity Date 07/15/2020 11/16/2020 01/15/2021 Auction Date 01/30/2020 01/30/2020 01/30/2020 Settlement Date 02/03/2020 02/03/2020 02/03/2020

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bills in the Series, with the ISIN number and with the Maturity Date according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury Bills must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date, and the Bills will be delivered in electronic form on the same day.

Further reference is made to the General Terms of Icelandic Treasury bills and General Terms of Auction for Treasury bills on the Government Debt Management website.

For further information please contact Oddgeir Gunnarsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9635.