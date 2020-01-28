SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxshare-ICT (“Luxshare”), leader in high performance interconnects and cable assemblies, announced that it will have a joint demo with Inphi at DesignCon 2020. The demonstration will show how Inphi’s new SerDes IP solution, Capella™, can robustly drive the 800G Luxshare copper cables with exceptional BER performance. Luxshare and Inphi will be demonstrating the technology at the DesignCon 2020 (booth 717) show at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Silicon Valley from January 29-30.



“We are extremely excited in our joint demo with Inphi. The Cepella IP can easily drive the passive cable for total channel loss <= 35dB. When we integrate other Inphi 100 Gbps PAM4 retimer in our OSFP copper cables, the solution will enable long reach beyond 35dB. The technology can robustly drive our 800G copper cables with exceptional BER performance. Our ongoing collaboration with Inphi brings solutions to the market to address industry wide challenges,” said Henning Hansen, VP of Global Sales at Luxshare-ICT.

“Having the ability to drive 100Gbps across cost efficient copper cabling is critical for broadening the market penetration for 100Gbps across the data center. At DesignCon 2020, Luxshare and Inphi will be showcasing the new Inphi Capella 112Gbps SERDES IP driving 800Gbps high performance copper cable products,” said Kumaran Siva, AVP, Networking Interconnect, Inphi.

About Luxshare-ICT

Luxshare-ICT (Shenzhen Stock Code:002475) is a global designer and manufacturer of cable assembly and connector system solutions for consumer, automotive, cloud, and enterprise applications. Dedicated to flexible design, agile manufacturing, and collaborative partnerships, Luxshare-ICT works with technology leaders to create innovative solutions that transform our industries. Learn more at http://en.luxshare-ict.com .

About Inphi

Inphi is the leader in data movement interconnects between and inside these data centers. We move big data fast, around the globe, with high quality and reliability. We offer semiconductor components and optical subsystems to our networking original equipment manufacturer (OEM), optical module, cloud and telecom service provider customers. Learn more at https://www.inphi.com/ .

