TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ways in which young Canadians view work are profoundly changing. Technological advancements and changes in the economy are a driving force behind the shift away from traditional 9-to-5 employment, increasing the viability of and appetite towards entrepreneurship.



As a result, many young Canadians are starting side hustles in addition to their full-time business. These entrepreneurial ventures involve a lot more commitment, determination and hustle than the average part-time gig.

That’s why Futurpreneur Canada launched the Side Hustle Program, sponsored by TD Bank Group. Side hustling entrepreneurs ages 18 to 39 may be eligible for up to $15,000 in loan financing to support the launch and growth of their side business. Entrepreneurs are also matched with a business mentor who can help the entrepreneur navigate the first two years of business.

“Launching Eggcitables as a side hustle allowed me to effectively test the product on the market and gain more hands-on knowledge about my customers, with less risk than diving into full-time entrepreneurship. I was able to perfect my product, packaging and brand and, with the support of Futurpreneur, build a strong foundation for my business. Today, Eggcitables can be found in 60 retail locations across Canada and has been featured in over 25 publications.”

- Hannah Chisholm, Eggcitables

Futurpreneur and TD have worked together to support the success of Canada’s young entrepreneurs since 2010. Together, they have supported entrepreneurs launching businesses across Canada, including urban Quebec as well as Newfoundland and Labrador.

“Starting a side hustle can be a more realistic option for young people hoping to test their business idea and explore entrepreneurship without going all in,” says Karen Greve Young, CEO of Futurpreneur. “We are excited to be working with TD on our Side Hustle Program, which will provide side hustlers the runway they need to launch and grow their business while maintaining their full-time job.”

"As part of our corporate citizenship platform, the TD Ready Commitment, we're excited to support Futurpreneur's Side Hustle Program to help aspiring entrepreneurs build their own business. Whether it's starting from scratch or looking to grow an existing idea, having access to the right tools and resources that can help propel a business forward is critical," says Andrea Barrack, Global Head, Sustainability and Corporate Citizenship, TD. "The Side Hustle program is one of the ways we hope to help with that and help more people feel confident about their future."

Canadian side hustlers ages 18 to 39 can find out more about the Side Hustle Program by visiting www.futurpreneur.ca/sidehustle.

About Futurpreneur Canada

Futurpreneur Canada is the only national non-profit that provides resources, financing and mentoring to aspiring business owners ages 18 to 39. Since 1996, we have supported over 12,000 young entrepreneurs in launching over 10,000 Canadian businesses in every province and territory across the country. Last year, 45% of the businesses supported by the Futurpreneur Start-up Program were women led. Mentoring is at the core of what we do, as we match every entrepreneur that we finance with a business expert from a network of 3,000 volunteer mentors. Futurpreneur is a founding member of the G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance, the Canadian member of Youth Business International and the Canadian host of Global Entrepreneurship Week.

www.futurpreneur.ca

Facebook: Futurpreneur

Twitter: @Futurpreneur

About TD and The Ready Commitment

TD has a long-standing commitment to enriching the lives of its customers, colleagues and communities. As part of its corporate citizenship platform, the TD Ready Commitment, TD is targeting CDN $1 billion (US $775 million) in total by 2030 towards community giving in four areas critical to opening doors for a more inclusive and sustainable tomorrow – Financial Security, Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities and Better Health. Through the TDhe Ready Commitment, TD aspires to link its business, philanthropy and human capital to help people feel more confident - not just about their finances, but also in their ability to achieve their personal goals in a changing world. For further information, visit www.td.com/thereadycommitment .

