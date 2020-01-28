AVON, Conn., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Of the 32 carriers participating in Eastbridge’s recent survey, most offer wellness benefits on at least one voluntary supplemental health product (voluntary critical illness, accident, hospital indemnity/supplemental medical, and/or cancer). Wellness benefits are typically offered as optional rather than built-in benefits. Some of the key findings from the Voluntary Wellness Benefits study include:



Most carriers offer multiple filing options in addition to paper form by mail, with an average of three claims-filing methods.





A third of carriers require a waiting period for wellness benefits and most do not require a charge to be incurred before paying a wellness benefit.





Carriers cover an average of 28 wellness tests/screenings though the number varied significantly by carrier.





The future opportunity for wellness benefits is mixed, as some carriers see increasing demand from employer/brokers, while others predict decreasing demand as employers implement other wellness plans or state regulations become more restrictive.

Voluntary Wellness Benefits is an Eastbridge Frontline™ Report. Eastbridge Information Partners™ as well as survey participants receive the Frontline™ Reports free of charge. For more information regarding the Information Partner program or about Eastbridge reports, call today at (860) 676-9633, email Eastbridge at info@eastbridge.com, or visit the website at www.eastbridge.com.

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving companies focused on the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada.

