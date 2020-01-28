LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandou , an innovative leader in high-speed, energy efficient, chip link solutions, will demonstrate its ultra-short reach (USR) SerDes intellectual property (IP) and USB-C® multiprotocol retimer solution with USB4™ support at DesignCon 2020 .



Demonstrations will be held in the Kandou Booth (#209) Wednesday and Thursday, January 29-30, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, Calif.



Additionally, Sherman Chen, signal integrity lead at Kandou, will present “ The Impact of Return Loss on Chord Signaling ” and “ Power Coupling Extraction Method Comparison .” Both will be held Thursday, January 30, as part of the DesignCon technical program.

A demonstration of Kandou’s Glasswing™ USR SerDes IP for chip-to-chip links inside a shared multi-chip module (MCM) package will profile its efficiency as the first USR SerDes that consumes only 1pJ per bit while delivering 500Gbps without requiring a silicon interposer. Glasswing utilizes a 5-bit over 6-wire signaling structure called CNRZ-5, part of Kandou’s Chord™ signaling technology portfolio.

The demonstration will feature Keysight Technologies’ test solutions that leverage the multi-channel acquisition system of the N1000A DCA-X wide-bandwidth oscilloscope and its N1010100A FlexDCA R&D software to decode and analyze Chord signaling transceivers.

A second demonstration will showcase Matterhorn, the industry’s first USB-C multiprotocol retimer solution with USB4 support. The demo will highlight the benefits of Kandou’s USB Type-C 40 GB/s multiprotocol switch and bidirectional bit-level retimer solution for faster video processing and data transfer connections to drive next-generation USB-enabled devices. Matterhorn follows the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) specification for USB4 and targets a wide range of applications, including mobile, tablet and desktop PCs, active cables, docking stations and gaming consoles.

Chen’s “The Impact of Return Loss on Chord Signaling” presentation will investigate the impact of Return Loss on the performance of chord signaling (ENRZ), compare it with NRZ and PAM4, and offer guidelines for designing optimal chord signaling channels. It will be held Thursday, January 30, at 8 a.m. in the convention center’s Ballroom E.

“Power Coupling Extraction Method Comparison,” a session sponsored by Cadence Design Systems and also presented by Chen, will compare PDN models obtained with a 2.5D extractor and a 3D full wave solver. Design guidelines on selecting the best approach for different design scenarios will be available. It will be held in the convention center’s Mission City M1 Thursday, January 30, at 2 p.m.

About Kandou

Kandou , an innovative leader in high-speed, energy efficient, chip-to-chip link solutions critical to the evolution of the electronics industry, is revolutionizing wired connectivity with greater speed and efficiency. It enables a better-connected world by offering disruptive technology through licensing and standard products for smaller, more energy efficient and cost-effective electronic devices. Kandou has a strong IP portfolio that includes Chord™ signaling adopted into industry specifications by JEDEC and the OIF. Kandou offers fundamental advances in interconnect technology that lower the power consumed and improve performance of chip links, unlocking new capabilities for customer devices and systems. Kandou is a fabless semiconductor company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with offices in Europe, North America and Asia.

