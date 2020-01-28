Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Company Announcement No 01/2020







Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

28 January 2020

Sydbank’s Board of Directors

This afternoon the Bank’s Shareholders’ Committee elected 2 new board members: Henrik Hoffmann (61), former head of credits, and Søren Holm (62), former group executive. Both have many years of experience within the financial sector.

Consequently the Bank’s Board of Directors consists of 8 members elected by the Shareholders’ Committee and 4 members elected by the Bank’s employees.

At the subsequent board meeting, the Board of Directors elected its Chairman Lars Mikkelgaard-Jensen and its Vice-Chairman Jacob Chr. Nielsen.

Sydbank’s Chairman Lars Mikkelgaard-Jensen comments:

- I am pleased that by electing Henrik Hoffmann and Søren Holm Sydbank’s Board of Directors will have 2 new members who between them have 33 years’ management experience in the banking sector. In addition their experience is in important areas such as auditing, lending and risk management, which I see as a significant strengthening for Sydbank.

Flemming Ramberg Mortensen

Group Executive Vice President

