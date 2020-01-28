United Bankers Corporation NOTIFICATION

 

28.01.2020 at 18:30

 

UNITED BANKERS CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 28.01.2020

Date 28.01.2020  
Exchange transaction Buy  
Share class UNIAV  
Amount 585  
Average price/share 8.8543 EUR
Highest price/share 8.9000 EUR
Lowest price/share 8.8500 EUR
Total price 5,179.77 EUR
     

The shares held by United Bankers Corporation on 28.01.2020:

  UNIAV 42,704    

On behalf of United Bankers Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

 

Antti Salakka         Mikko Virtanen

 

 

For more information, please contact:
Patrick Anderson, toimitusjohtaja, United Bankers Oyj
Sähköposti: patrick.anderson@unitedbankers.fi
Puhelin: 0400 244 544,09 25 380 236
www.unitedbankers.fi


