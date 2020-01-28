United Bankers Corporation NOTIFICATION

28.01.2020 at 18:30

UNITED BANKERS CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 28.01.2020

Date 28.01.2020 Exchange transaction Buy Share class UNIAV Amount 585 Average price/share 8.8543 EUR Highest price/share 8.9000 EUR Lowest price/share 8.8500 EUR Total price 5,179.77 EUR

The shares held by United Bankers Corporation on 28.01.2020:

UNIAV 42,704

