



Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, January 28, 2020, 17.30

Summary of the notification

IBA (Ion Beam Applications SA), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces that it has to issue a transparency notification, in accordance with Article 14, al. 1 of the Transparency Law of May 2, 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, further to the notification received on January 24, 2020.

In its notification, Norges Bank has notified, that following a disposal of IBA shares with voting rights and an acquisition of equivalent financial instruments, its total holding in IBA SA remains the same as in its previous notification but its holding in voting rights has crossed downwards the 3% threshold on January 23, 2020.

In details, on January 23, 2020, Norges Bank owned (A) 707.489 IBA shares with voting rights (versus 1.046.025 shares in its previous notification), representing 2.35 % of the total number of shares issued by IBA (30 133 920) (versus 3.47% in its previous notification), as well as (B) 701.580 equivalent financial instruments (versus 363.044 in its previous notification) representing 2.33% of the total number of shares issued by IBA (30 133 920) (versus 1.20% in its previous notification).

Content of the notification

·Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

·Persons subject to the notification requirement: Norges Bank

·Date on which the threshold is crossed: 23/01/2020

·Threshold crossed (in %): 3%

·Denominator: 30 133 920

·Notified details: (extract of the received notification form)



A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Norges Bank 1.046.025 707.489 2.35% TOTAL 707.489 0 2.35% 0,00% B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holder of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement Norges Bank Shares on loan (right to recall) At any time 701.580 2.33 % physical TOTAL 701.580 2.33 % TOTAL (A & B) # of voting rights %of voting rights 1.409.069 4,68%

·Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Norges Bank is the central bank of Norway. As part of its central bank activities, Norges Bank manages Norway’s foreign exchange reserves and is responsible for management of the Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global (GPFG). The formal responsibility for management of the GPFG is placed with the Ministry of Finance, but is delegated to Norges Bank. All investments are executed by Norges Bank acting as principal and all holdings are registered in the name of Norges Bank.

For further information, please contact :

IBA

Elodie Jaumain

Paralegal

+32 10 203 180

legal@iba-group.com

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is a global medical technology company focused on bringing integrated and innovative solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company is the worldwide technology leader in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA’s proton therapy solutions are flexible and adaptable, allowing customers to choose from universal full-scale proton therapy centers as well as compact, single room solutions. In addition, IBA also has a radiation dosimetry business and develops particle accelerators for the medical world and industry. Headquartered in Belgium and employing about 1,500 people worldwide, IBA has installed systems across the world.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange NYSE EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

Attachment