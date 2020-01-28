NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The full speaker roster for the 3rd annual Additive Manufacturing Strategies Conference taking place in Boston on February 11 and 12, 2020 is now available on the event’s website. The AMS 2020 program includes a diverse roster of companies ranging from market leaders to innovative start-ups to end-users of the technology. The topics cover the major issues within industry verticals, customer adoption, service bureaus, technology, materials, finance and patents centered on metal additive manufacturing and medical and dental specific subjects.

Organizations speaking at AMS2020 include 3DPrint.com, 3YOURMIND, 5N Plus, Additive Orthopaedics, Arburg, Arfona, ASME, Autodesk, Avante Technology, BASF 3D Printing Solutions, Blueprint (Stratasys), Cellink, Ceramco, Coherent/OR Laser, Collplant, Desktop Metal, Digital Alloys, DMG MORI, DSM, Duane Morris, EOS, Fabric8Labs, Flightware, Forecast3D, Formlabs, GE Additive, GKN Additive, Global Advanced Metals, HP, HSS | Hospital for Special Surgery, Jabil Additive, Markforged, Materialise, nTopology, Oral 3D, Oxford Performance Materials, PostProcess, Renishaw, Riven, Sciperio, Simufact Engineering/part of Hexagon, SmarTech Analysis, Tethon3d, TranPham Insights, Trumpf, Inc., University of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Velo3D, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Western University, Schulich School of Medicine, Xjet and Z3DLAB - Parc Technologique



Over 30 companies are also sponsoring/exhibiting at or partnering with the event.



About the Event:



The conference is organized by SmarTech Analysis and 3DPrint.com, respectively the leading industry analyst firm and leading media platform for additive manufacturing. The conference focuses on the business opportunities that are emerging from the medical/dental and metals segments of the 3D printing/additive manufacturing industry.

In addition to the talks and presentations addressing the full value chain from materials, machine, software and end-user organizations, SmarTech will also be presenting the firm’s market analysis and forecasts for the sectors for 2020 and beyond. 3DPrint.com editors and media partners will be covering the event via real time social media, blogging and news analysis features. According to Lawrence Gasman, the President of SmarTech Analysis, “AM2020 will bring together the top firms in medical, dental and metals printing with SmarTech’s deep analysis and market forecasts in these areas.”



The 2019 AMS event, held in Boston, drew attendees from 12 countries and 31 US states. The 2020 event builds on the excitement generated last year and the producers expect an even greater turn out of attendees and a broader geographical coverage.

An Opportunity for Deals

The Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2020 Exhibition will also provide attendees the opportunity to see the latest 3D printing products for metals printing and 3D printing in the medical/dental space, as well as the ability for attendees to meet, greet and conduct business. The producers are making special provisions to enable attendees to network with speakers and other attendees to exchange experiences and conduct business. SmarTech Analysts will be available for check ins and 3DPrint.com news and editorial staff will be available for interviews and media briefings.

There will also be a startup competition on the evening of February 11, which will feature seven exciting startups vying for a $15,000 safe note from Asimov Ventures.

