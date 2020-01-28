JCDecaux wins 10-year exclusive advertising concession at Libreville International Airport in Gabon

Paris, January 28th, 2020 – JCDecaux S.A. (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced today that JCDecaux Gabon, its subsidiary jointly owned with Bolloré Group and in partnership with the Gabonese Strategic Investment Fund (FGIS), has been awarded the exclusive advertising contract for Libreville International Airport in Gabon (current and future airports) by ADL (Aéroport de Libreville), a subsidiary of Arise Infrastructure Services.

Under the 10-year contract, JCDecaux now manages the interior and outdoor advertising spaces for the country’s biggest airport. It will provide a premium digital offer and a range of sponsored services for passengers (such as charging points for phones, tablets, screens with flight information, laptops and a smoking lounges).

Libreville International Airport is the gateway to Gabon, serving 24 destinations in 16 countries with close to 1 million passengers passing through the airport every year.

With a presence in more than 170 airports, including 10 of the top 15 global hubs, JCDecaux, the number one worldwide in airport advertising, covers 27% of global air traffic. This new contract brings JCDecaux’s African airport portfolio to 32 and consolidates its presence in Gabon, where it operates advertising street furniture in Libreville, Akanda and Owendo (for a total of 1 million people), since entering the market in 2017.

Indranil Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of ADL, said: “We took over management of Libreville International Airport in October 2018. We have since embarked on a huge programme to enhance the passenger experience, improve service quality and increase the reliability, safety and security of airport operations. Following a consultation process with a range of operators, we selected JCDecaux to partner with us for the next 10 years to bring these aims to fruition. We chose JCDecaux, the world number one in airport advertising, to raise standards at Libreville through its high-tech offering.”

Jean-Charles Decaux, Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said: “We are extremely proud to be selected as the exclusive advertising operator at Libreville International Airport. Testament yet again to the expertise of our teams, this win marks a milestone in our growth strategy in Gabon. The contract will boost our airport presence in Africa and our position in Gabon. We look forward to going live with an innovative, premium and highly digital offer in the country’s largest airport, which is set to grow into a major hub in a few years. Our offering will enhance the passenger experience and deliver benefits to advertisers and their brands. Our cutting-edge solutions here will make Gabon a showcase for JCDecaux in this region of Africa.”

About Libreville airport

Léon Mba international airport is the only international airport in Gabon and an important gateway for air traffic to other African countries and to Europe. The airport is served by 15 airlines with regular flights from Gabon to 24 destinations in 16 countries.

www.libreville-aeroport.com

