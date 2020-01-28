PRESS RELEASE

Antwerp, Belgium, 28 January 2020 (5.45 p.m. CET)

VGP NV (‘VGP’ or ‘the Group’), a leading European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, today announced that, based on current preliminary unaudited consolidated financials, the Group expects a net profit for the full year 2019 of between €190 million and €210 million. This compares to a net profit of €121 million for full year 2018.

VGP’s Chief Executive Officer, Jan Van Geet, said: “We are very pleased with the performance and expected net profit for full year 2019. During the year we have signed a record €53.3 million of annualized new lease agreements which is propelling new development activities across the portfolio. Further we are very confident for the outlook for 2020 as we continue the implementation of our pan-European roll-out.”

All figures reported herein are preliminary and unaudited. VGP will report its financial figures for the full year 2019 on 28 February 2020 and a management conference call is planned that same day to review the financial results (dial-in details will be available on VGP website in due course).

