REVENUE GROWTH IN 2019: +7%



Strong development confirmed for the MBE business, offsetting the cyclical contraction in evaporator sales

Good visibility for 2020, consolidated by the strong order book at December 31, 2019

Bezons, January 28, 2020 – 5:45pm – RIBER, a global market leader for semiconductor industry equipment, is today reporting its full-year revenues for 2019.

Change in revenues

€m 2019 2018 Change 1st quarter 6.7 7.2 -7% 2nd quarter 7.2 9.5 -24% 3rd quarter 6.8 4.9 +39% 4th quarter 12.7 9.7 +31% Full-year 33.4 31.3 +7% €m 2019 2018 Change Systems 23.0 9.6 +140% Evaporators 1.0 11.6 -91% Services and accessories 9.4 10.1 -7% Full-year 33.4 31.3 +7%

RIBER recorded a fourth consecutive year of growth. Full-year revenues came to €33.4m for 2019, up 7% compared to 2018.

Systems revenues climbed to €23m, with 140% year-on-year growth. In 2019, 12 machines, including seven production and five research units, were delivered, compared with six machines in 2018, including three production and three research units.

Evaporator revenues totaled €1.0m, a significant contraction linked to the end of the previous investment cycle for OLED display production equipment in 2018.

Services and accessories revenues remained at a satisfactory level of €9.4m, down 7% from 2018, due to a billing delay over 2020.

The breakdown of full-year revenues for 2019 was as follows: 32% for Europe, 52% for Asia and 16% for North America.

The success of MBE machines linked to the 5G development offsets the temporary lack of investment in the OLED display industry.



Order book developments

At December 31 (€m) 2019 2018 Change Systems 21.8 22.3 -2% Evaporators 0 0.8 -100% Services and accessories 6.9 6.8 +1% Full-year 28.7 29.9 -4%

The order book at December 31, 2019 represented €28.7m and remained stable at a good level.

The systems order book totaled €22.3m, up 83% from the end of the previous year. It includes 12 MBE systems deliverables in 2020, with five production machines.

The order book for services and accessories is satisfactory at €6.9m. It does not include the major order in Asia for the OLED screen industry, announced on January 20.

Outlook for 2020

These elements offer a good level of visibility for RIBER’s business in 2020. They are supported by the positive outlook for new orders in a general environment that is favorable for the semiconductor market. In this context, RIBER plans to consolidate its revenue in 2020.

About RIBER

RIBER is a global market leader for semiconductor industry equipment. It designs and produces molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) systems as well as evaporation sources and cells for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies, 5G telecommunications networks to OLED screens and next-generation solar cells.

RIBER is listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris (Compartment “C”) and is part of the CAC Small, CAC Technology and CAC T. HARD. & EQ indices.

ISIN: FR0000075954 |Reuters: RIBE.PA |Bloomberg: RIB: FP

www.riber.com

Contacts

RIBER

Laurent Pollet

tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00

invest@riber.com CALYPTUS

Cyril Combe

tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68

cyril.combe@calyptus.net

